Exclusive

Cody Simpson’s GF Marloes Stevens: Why She Sees Their Relationship ‘Going The Distance’

Cody Simpson Marloes Stevens
Eliot Press/MEGA
Photo by: Demis Maryannakis/STAR MAX/IPx 1/28/19 Cody Simpson at the 61st GRAMMY Nominee Celebration at Second Floor.
EXCLUSIVE: Australian singer Cody Simpson has well and truely moved on from his former girlfriend Miley Cyrus whilst enjoying some sun on the island of St Barths with his stunning new girlfriend, model Marloes Stevens. The smitten couple weren't afraid to pack on the PDA as they kissed and performed 'couples yoga' beachside with Cody also taking part in a risky stunt with friends attempting to kick a drink of his head. 04 Feb 2021 Pictured: Cody Simpson, Marloes Stevens. Photo credit: EliotPress/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA731228_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Venice, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Australian singer Cody Simpson was seen out with his girlfriend, model Clair Wuestenberg in Venice Beach today. The two hopped onto his vintage Honda Moto for a ride after lunch at The Butchers Daughter on Abbot Kinney.Pictured: Cody Simpson, Clair WuestenbergBACKGRID USA 10 NOVEMBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: Paparazzi Podcast / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Cody Simpson enjoys lunch with friends and a pretty mystery blonde at Cafe Habana in Malibu. The Aussie, singer's lunch date leaned over and kissed him while they were eating. They seem very much in love and were laughing and cuddling, and then enjoyed each others company at the park together. Pictured: Cody Simpson BACKGRID USA 4 NOVEMBER 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
and

It’s nothing but happy days ahead for Cody Simpson and Marloes Stevens. HL learned EXCLUSIVELY why Marloes thinks their new relationship is really ‘going the distance.’

It’s been four short months, but Maroles Stevens is already looking toward the future with boyfriend Cody Simpson. The model, 28, and the “On My Mind” singer, 24, confirmed their relationship in December 2020 after much speculation, and it’s been pure bliss ever since. A source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that for Marloes, “even though they’ve only been dating a few months, it feels like they’ve known each other much longer than that.”

The couple were first spotted packing on the PDA during a lunch date in Malibu last November, but sparks flew between the pair months earlier. They started flirting on Instagram in September, when Marloes was still living in Belgium! After she moved to Los Angeles, it was on. The two have been downright inseparable and made things Instagram official the day after Christmas. Cody’s mom proudly showed off photos of her son and his gorgeous girlfriend enjoying the holidays together.

Cody Simpson and Marloes Stevens share some steamy PDA while on vacation in St. Barts, 2/4/21 (Eliot Press/ MEGA)

“There was this instant spark when they first met and a lot of times that fades away after a few dates, but the connection just kept growing stronger,” the source told us EXCLUSIVELY. “Cody and Marloes have grown really comfortable with each other,” they added, saying that Marloes feels like she can really be free around her new boyfriend! “Marloes has always been playful and she loves that Cody just gets her. He lets her be herself so she can be goofy and joke around.”

It’s the real deal, folks. The biggest indicator that this relationship is thriving? Marloes “can’t stop smiling” when she’s around Cody, the source dished. And she can definitely see her romance with Cody “going the distance.” It’s clear that Cody feels the same way. Just look at his body language while they vacationed in St. Barts together at the beginning of February! He’s head over heels for her.

Cody Simpson Marloes Stevens make out during their trip to St. Barts, 2/4/21 (Eliot Press / MEGA)

HollywoodLife reached out to Marloes and Cody’s reps for comment on this story but did not hear back as of press time. 