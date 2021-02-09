Cody Simpson’s GF Marloes Stevens: Why She Sees Their Relationship ‘Going The Distance’

It’s nothing but happy days ahead for Cody Simpson and Marloes Stevens. HL learned EXCLUSIVELY why Marloes thinks their new relationship is really ‘going the distance.’

It’s been four short months, but Maroles Stevens is already looking toward the future with boyfriend Cody Simpson. The model, 28, and the “On My Mind” singer, 24, confirmed their relationship in December 2020 after much speculation, and it’s been pure bliss ever since. A source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that for Marloes, “even though they’ve only been dating a few months, it feels like they’ve known each other much longer than that.”

The couple were first spotted packing on the PDA during a lunch date in Malibu last November, but sparks flew between the pair months earlier. They started flirting on Instagram in September, when Marloes was still living in Belgium! After she moved to Los Angeles, it was on. The two have been downright inseparable and made things Instagram official the day after Christmas. Cody’s mom proudly showed off photos of her son and his gorgeous girlfriend enjoying the holidays together.

“There was this instant spark when they first met and a lot of times that fades away after a few dates, but the connection just kept growing stronger,” the source told us EXCLUSIVELY. “Cody and Marloes have grown really comfortable with each other,” they added, saying that Marloes feels like she can really be free around her new boyfriend! “Marloes has always been playful and she loves that Cody just gets her. He lets her be herself so she can be goofy and joke around.”

It’s the real deal, folks. The biggest indicator that this relationship is thriving? Marloes “can’t stop smiling” when she’s around Cody, the source dished. And she can definitely see her romance with Cody “going the distance.” It’s clear that Cody feels the same way. Just look at his body language while they vacationed in St. Barts together at the beginning of February! He’s head over heels for her.

HollywoodLife reached out to Marloes and Cody’s reps for comment on this story but did not hear back as of press time.