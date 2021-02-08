Watch

Rihanna Goes Makeup-Free In New Promo For Fenty Beauty Eye Cream

News Editor

A fresh-faced Rihanna is our favorite version of RiRi! The singer bared her clean complexion in a new ad for Fenty Beauty’s new Flash Nap Instant Revival Eye Gel Cream — a product that she calls her ‘secret weapon’ to combat puffy eyes and dark circles!

Rihanna is back with “another baddie for your skincare collection” in Fenty Beauty‘s new ad for its new powerhouse product — the Flash Nap Instant Revival Eye Gel Cream, which is available at Sephora on February 12. In a new promo video for the cooling cream, a makeup free Rihanna explains the ins and outs of her “secret weapon” for “faking” a good nights sleep. “The only way to get that well-rested look, and y’all already know I NEVER sleep!!!” the Grammy-winner, 32, wrote on Instagram alongside the new ad.

“So, it’s no secret that I don’t get a lot of sleep, and you know I’m not here for puffy eyes or dark circles. So, I’m about to reveal one of my top secret weapons: the Flash Nap Instant Revival Eye Gel-Cream. It instantly cools and soothes as soon as you apply it, like, you can feel the cooling,” the Fenty Beauty founder gushed to the camera — noting that her new eye cream has “some amazing ingredients like horse chestnut, hyaluronic acid and Persian silk tree.”

Rihanna went on to show the “super easy” application process, instructing her fans to “just tap with your fingers around your eyes, or I love using the eye massage tool to apply it,” she said about the mini lavender facial roller that comes with the purchase of an eye cream. “The metal tip delivers an extra cooling effect to help soothe and revitalize the skin around my eyes. So, if you ever need to wake up those tired eyes and fake a full night sleep, we got you — morning and night,” the Savage X Fenty founder explained.

Fenty Beauty’s new Instant Revival Eye Gel Cream instantly hydrates, restores and soothes so you can look and feel refreshed to conquer the day ahead. What’s most appealing about this new eye cream is that it reduces the look of fine lines, wrinkles, and crow’s feet — both instantly and over time! Additionally, it brightens and firms the skin around your eyes, so you can kiss puffy and dark circles goodbye!

Its non-greasy formula is lightweight and fast-absorbing. But, more importantly, it works well with makeup. Fenty suggests to prime your under eyes for concealer, although you won’t need much after using the new Instant Revival eye cream.