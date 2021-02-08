Clare Crawley Debuts Pink Hair Makeover After Dale Moss Split: See Before & After Pics

Clare Crawley is switching things up in the wake of her split with Dale Moss. ‘The Bachelorette’ alum dyed her hair pink and decided to have ‘some fun’ with her hair color. See the before and after photos.

Clare Crawley, 39, is no longer just a blonde! The Bachelor Nation star revealed her pink hair on Feb. 6 in a gorgeous Instagram selfie. Her pink hair makeover comes less than 3 weeks after she split from former fiance Dale Moss, 32.

“I’ve been wanting to have some fun and (temporarily) change up my hair for some time now with a fun color ••• so I did it!” she captioned her Instagram photo. The reality star used Celeb Luxury’s color depositing shampoos and conditioners in Viral Pastel Light Pink. She added, “This is what I’ve recommended to my clients because they are just temporary, so you can see what different colors you like without damaging your hair! The best part is you can do it at home yourself!”

The past month hasn’t been an easy one for Clare. Dale announced that he and Clare had split on his Instagram Story in Jan. 2021. “I wanted [to] share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways,” Dale wrote. “We appreciate the love and support we’ve received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time. We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself — something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another.”

Clare later made her own statement about the breakup and revealed she was blindsided by Dale’s announcement. “I was made aware of a ‘mutual’ statement at the same time you all were, so I’ve needed some time to really digest this,” she wrote on Instagram. “Speaking for myself, my intentions with this relationship have always been very clear, so the truth is, I am crushed. This was not what I expected or hoped for and I am still trying to process this. 2020 was one hell of a year, with COVID, balancing a new public relationship, all while slowly losing my mother.”

Just days after their split was announced, Clare admitted in an emotional Instagram Live that she’s been in a “dark place” and struggling with panic attacks. Dale also released a video and said that there’s “no one person to blame in this situation” when it comes to who caused the split.

Clare and Dale’s whirlwind romance started on The Bachelorette. Clare was immediately drawn to Dale and gave him the First Impression rose. Their relationship continued to get more serious, and she eventually broke up with the other men. They both said “I love you,” and Dale popped the question. They got engaged and left the show in the middle of the season.