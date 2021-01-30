Clare Crawley Reveals She’s Been ‘Struggling’ With Anxiety & Panic Attacks: I’ve Been In A ‘Dark Place’

Clare Crawley spoke out about her ‘vulnerability’ after her split from Dale Moss and told her fans how she’s been doing, in an open and honest Instagram Live.

Clare Crawley, 39, is sharing her feelings about her tough times with fans in case they’re going through something similar. The Bachelorette star held an almost 17-minute Instagram Live chat on Jan. 29 to talk about the struggles she’s been going through since the shocking news of her split from Dale Moss, 32, started making headlines last week. In the video, which showed the beauty sitting on a couch while wearing a black outfit, she admitted to having anxiety in private but felt it was time to share her experiences with her fans.

“I think when you open yourself up to share what you’re going through, not as a victim, but as like, vulnerability, and more as just like the human side of you, with your friends, with your family, with the public, with people, as much as you want to share — mine more so happens to be a lot more public than most people — but I think when we share our struggles, it gives people the opportunity to relate to it, and to share their struggles,” she said.

Clare went on to explain that she had already heard from fans who have been going through similar situations and thanked them for opening up to her. “The ones that love you support you” she said before also revealing that not every message has been kind and some included words her fans would “be disgusted at.” The mean messages along with being on The Bachelorette, the pandemic, and caring for her mother, who has Alzheimer’s and dementia, left her with panic attacks.

“I’m getting to the point now where I’m trying really hard to come back from that and make a U-turn because it’s a dark place to be in when you’ve got a lot of stuff compiled on each other,” she explained in the live chat while also admitting she’s turning to gratitude by “listing 10 things before I even opened my eyes in the morning that I’m grateful for.”