Miranda Lambert & Husband Jackknifed In Terrifying Hit & Run & Forced To Cut Romantic Trip Short

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin reveal they were victims of a frightening hit and run accident while driving through Atlanta on a road trip. Their Airstream was hit on its side and fishtailed into traffic.

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin are “thankful” no one was injured during a terrifying hit and run car accident they were involved in recently. The couple — who tied the knot in 2019 — was driving through Atlanta when “an a** hole in a small car with temp plates was driving erratically and tried to squeeze between us and an semi truck going 70 on I-20 W,” the “Bluebird” singer, 37, wrote on Instagram on February 4, alongside a slideshow of posts from the couple’s road trip. The last clip showed the aftermath of the accident, which resulted in their Airstream caravan being scuffed and dented on its side.

“It hit the airstream on the passenger side and sent us into the left lane,” Miranda described, recalling, “We fishtailed pretty good but got on the shoulder as quickly as possible to assess the damage.” The “Settling Down” singer went on to reassure her 4.1 million Instagram followers that “nobody was hurt, thank the good Lord.” However, “nobody stopped either and the car sped away. (Cool Bro) We are so thankful that nothing worse happened.”

The accident sadly forced Miranda and Brendan to cut their trip short and return home to Nashville. “Our vehicle and trailer were driveable so we made a report and hauled home. I called mama right away to say that I know her prayers are always heard cause I know she prays for us every morning about 4:30 am. Especially when we are on the road,” Miranda explained, noting that her doting husband “kept our trailer pretty steady for being side swiped.” The singer also enlisted the help of Airstream and Southland RV, who she thanked in her caption, writing, “we are gonna be repaired and back to our vagabond ways soon.”

Both Miranda and her husband have been documenting their scenic road trip on social media. On January 31, the country crooner , who turned 37 in November, took to Instagram to share a series of fun snaps from their travels.

“Hey y’all , we’re back out on the road with ‘The Sheriff’. First stop was Asheville NC,” Miranda wrote alongside her post, explaining, “My first time there and this was night one sleeping under the Wolf moon at the KOA. It was pretty magical. We visited The Builtmore Estate. It was absolutely stunning. You can feel the history and heart that was put into that property as soon as you step foot on the grounds.”

She continued, “One last thing…. we have the pups along on this trip and Delta Dawn pulled her back out so I wanna say a big thank you nice people at MedVet Asheville for taking such good care of her,” Lambert added. “She is doing fine! Needless to say, we will be back very soon Asheville NC!”