Kim Kardashian Does A ‘Sister Swap’ For Sexy Pics With Stassie Karanikolaou & Kylie Jenner’s Not Amused

Kim Kardashian tapped in for her little sister, Kylie Jenner, for a series of sexy snaps with Kylie’s BFF Stassie Karanikolaou! Check out the new snaps from Kim that are too hot to handle!

Is Kim Kardashian the new Kylie Jenner? Well, maybe just for these pics! The stunning SKIMS mogul, 40, took to Instagram on February 4 and posted a series of snaps featuring her 23-year-old sister’s BFF, Stassie Karanikolaou. The first photo in the carousel post featured Stassie, also 23, wearing an olive green, skintight mini dress with a series of cutouts running up the front of the garment!

 

Kim, who rested her hand on Stassie’s shoulder, bent over and showed off her best Kylie Jenner pout! Kim also sported a green crop top with matching bikini bottoms. Both ladies wore their gorgeous long locks down and looked positively sun-kissed and stunning in the snaps! “The new Kylie and Stass,” Kim captioned the images, adding the hashtag “sister swap” to her post.

Fans loved the snaps, and left a slew of compliments in the comment section! Of course, Kylie commented on the pics and seemingly joked about her disappointment that Kim had replaced her. “Love a good sister swap,” Stassie commented on the images. “Whatever,” was Kylie’s simple, one-word reply to the photos. But Stassie didn’t want her BFF to feel left out, replying to Kylie’s comment with “[Kylie Jenner] love u hehehe.”

 

Kylie and Stassie are such a fierce dynamic duo, and they constantly prove just how close they are with new Instagram posts! Prior to Kim and Stassie’s impromptu photo shoot, Kylie shared the sexiest snap of the two ladies posing in swimsuits. The two looked like absolute goddesses in the pic and were total bestie goals! “That’s my best friend,” Kylie captioned the image.

Stassie has seriously been there for Kylie throughout this year. The stunner stayed with Kylie as she moved into her new, luxurious Holmby Hills neighborhood in Los Angeles, and the pair have bonded over dinner dates, photo shoots, and more! Fans love seeing the adventures of Stass and Kylie, and we cannot wait for more — maybe with Kim, too!