23 Hottest Photos Of The KarJenners In Little Black Dresses: Kim, Khloe & More

The little black dress is an all-time fashion staple, so of course, the KarJenner sisters have all rocked the style over the years!

The Kardashian and Jenner sisters are always on top of the hottest style trends. Once in a while, though, they like to keep it simple with a classic black dress. The ladies have worn little black dresses on various red carpets over the years, as well as for nights out. These girls even know how to make simple black gowns look sexy with plunging necklines and curve-hugging material.

In June 2019, Khloe Kardashian was photographed out and about in Hollywood while heading to Larsa Pippen’s 45th birthday party. She was dressed for a fun night out in a tiny, black leather dress. The ensemble had spaghetti straps, and Khloe paired it with strappy heels. She wore her long, blonde hair cascading down her back to complete the party look.

Kendall Jenner walked the red carpet at the DKNY 30th anniversary party in Sept. 2019. She looked fierce in a black blazer dress from the brand, and paired it with knee-high black boots. The model’s look was complete with a light makeup look and her hair slicked back into a sleek bun. She also carried a DKNY purse to support the collection while attending the party.

Kim Kardashian proves that a black dress doesn’t have to be short to be sexy. In Oct. 2019, she looked incredible in a skintight black dress. It featured an off-the-shoulder top and leather bottom. Kim wore open-toed, strappy sandals to go with the dress. She also accessorized with various gold necklaces to cover up her otherwise bare chest. Her hair was styled down and straight, cascading down her back and parted in the middle.

There are plenty more sexy photos of the Kardashian sisters in gorgeous black dresses, too! Click through the gallery above to check out their stunning looks over the years.