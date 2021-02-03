Kim Kardashian Puckers Her Lips As She Shows Off In Gold String Bikini: See Pics

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share two new gorgeous photos of herself showing off her incredible figure in a gold patterned bikini and wished everyone ‘a great day.’

Kim Kardashian, 40, gave us all summer vibes with her latest Instagram post! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared two new pics of herself standing outside in front of trees while wearing a gold-colored string bikini that had patterns on it and looked amazing. She had her long locks down in both snapshots and was holding the side of her sunglasses in one and puckering up her lips at the camera in the other.

“I hope you have a great day ✨,” she captioned the post, which was shared on Feb. 3. Her fans were quick to compliment her after the pics went public and the comments were plenty. “Love,” one fan wrote while another simply said, “Wow.” Many more left her hearts and heart-eyed emojis to show their approval.

Before Kim posted her latest pics, a source told us she and husband Kanye West, 43, have been able to “communicate” more after having reported struggles within their marriage. “Kim and Kanye have been spending more time communicating on the phone,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “It started about 3 or 4 weeks ago and it’s much better than it was between them, but Kim still needs more. She’s being patient though because she does feel Kanye is starting to try.”

Kim and Kanye have been living separately as she stays with their four kids, including daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 3, as well as sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 1, in their $60 million Hidden Hills, CA mansion and he stays in his $14 million ranch in Wyoming. Despite their reported struggles, they are not looking to divorce right now.

Kim“is not rushing to file for divorce. She loves Kanye very much and she doesn’t want to rock the boat. So right now, she’s waiting,” another source EXCLUSIVELY told us.“ She apparently has talked to her lawyer Laura Wasser but is doing what she can to not have to take the divorce route. “Kim’s holding back to see if it’s going to work,” the source said. “She wants to have a family. She wants them to work.”