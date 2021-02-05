Jennifer Lopez, Hailey Baldwin & More Best Dressed Celebrities Of The Week: Quarantine Edition

Some of our favorite stars including Jennifer Lopez & Hailey Baldwin kicked off February on a stylish note & we rounded up all of the best dressed celebrities of the week!

February is officially in full swing and to kick off the month, stars including Jennifer Lopez and Hailey Baldwin stunned in their outfits. Now that the weather is getting colder, we saw a bunch of fabulous coats and boots and we rounded up all of the best dressed celebrities of the week.

Jennifer Lopez

J.Lo, 51, was out in Miami on Feb. 3 when she rocked a pair of baggy blue jeans with an oversized plaid Brunello Cucinelli Jacquard Tartan Cardigan. She accessorized her outfit with a Boyy Large Buckle Leather Tote, a pair of Ralph Lauren Distressed Cowboy Boots, and Bausch & Lomb Sunglasses.

Hailey Baldwin

Hailey, 24, headed to dinner at Catch in LA on Feb. 3 when she rocked an all-black ensemble featuring a pair of baggy black pants with metallic pinstripes, a White Fox Boutique Blinding Lights Bustier, a pair of Christian Louboutin So Kate Laminato Dino Pumps, a Bottega Veneta Pouch Clutch, a Zara Belt with Textured Buckle, and Jennifer Fisher Samira Huggies Earrings.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner, 25, was out in Beverly Hills on Feb. 3 when she wore a blue and white Good American Boyfriend Orion Blue Tie Dye Sweatshirt with a pair of skintight high-waisted black leggings, a pair of Yeezy Slides in Bone, and her go-to nude Skims Seamless Face Mask.

Kaia Gerber

Kaia Gerber, 19, headed to a workout in LA on Feb. 4 when she looked casually chic in a gray Vuori Alpine Sherpa Jacket with a pair of black leggings, a String Ting Night Garden Phone Strap, a Celine Ava Bag in Tan, and a pair of black Birkenstock Arizona Fur Sandals.

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen, 35, stepped out to eat in LA on Feb. 1 rocking a black leather skirt, a Loulou Studio Double-Breasted Leather Blazer, fishnet stockings, a Bottega Veneta Loop Leather Belt, a pair of Gianvito Rossi Suede Knee Boots, a Saint Laurent Medium Leather Tote, and a pair of Svelte Metals Valentina Hoop Earrings.