La La Anthony Debuts Shorter & Lighter Hair Makeover That’s Out Of Her ‘Comfort Zone’: Before & After Pics

La La Anthony made us do a double-take after she debuted a drastic, shorter do’! Despite being ‘stuck on long hair,’ she said her stylist urged her to try something different — and she looks amazing!

La La Anthony is walking around with a brown-blonde bob and we’re loving her new hair style! The Power actress debuted the shorter look in a number of videos on Instagram Stories, before her hair stylist, Tae shared his own posts of her finished look. “U definitely pushed me out my comfort zone. I never do short,” La La wrote under a stunning closeup photo her hair stylist shared on February 4. Despite being “stuck on long hair and body waves” — like she sported prior to her hair makeover — La La gushed, “I loved this Tae.”

“Something different for La,” the stylist wrote on Instagram, adding, “same wig different style.” In a another caption, the Georgia-based stylist added, “I’m so In love with this cut n color I did, I’m always for making women try new things n new styles n colors.”

La La recently announced that she teamed up with Tae to film a “Master Class,” as a “tell-all [to] learn how to master lace frontal wigs like ME,” she wrote in a separate post on Instagram. The Chi star said she’ll keep fans updated through the app on how they can sign up for the beauty class.

Before her latest cut and color, La La rocked sexy, long, deep red locks, which she debuted in August of 2020. “NEW HAIR…Who dis?” she wrote at the time in the caption of a clip that showed Tae fluffing her voluminous waves. The mother of one, who playfully dubbed her red tresses, “cinnamon,” continued to show off her fiery do’ throughout fall and winter.

La La is no stranger to switching up her hair and wigs — like many other stars, including her BFF, Kim Kardashian. Both stars have taken many hair plunges, such as the time Kim debuted fiery red locks in June of 2020, or when La La sported brown ombre hair during Kim’s big 40th birthday bash to Tahiti in November.