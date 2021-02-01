Miley Cyrus Offers To Be Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton’s Wedding Singer: ‘I’ll Be On My Best Behavior, Or Worst’

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton can check an item off their wedding to do list. Miley Cyrus has already told the happy couple that she’s ready to sing her heart out on their big day!

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton‘s wedding is already shaping up to be the party of the century. Amid a delightful exchange on Twitter, Miley Cyrus offered her services to be the happy couple’s wedding singer whenever they decide to get hitched! Miley, who co-starred on The Voice with Blake, said she absolutely loves Blake and her “hero” Gwen.

thanks puppy ❤️🐶 gx 😘 https://t.co/8s2X6BC6bD — Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) February 1, 2021

The love fest started on January 31 when Gwen responded to Miley’s NPR Tiny Desk At Home performance of her new song, “Prisoner.” Gwen tweeted, “talented geeezzzz” at the singer, to which she responded, in true Miley fashion, “When my hero’s [sic] tweet me I get horny.” She followed up in another tweet, “ALSO @gwenstefani @blakeshelton I’ll be your wedding singer! I promise to be on my best behavior. Or worst. whatever you want! It’s your special day! Cheers to loving you both almost as much as you love each other!”

So sweet! Gwen and Blake should obviously take her up on that offer. Gwen’s already thinking about it. She thanked Miley and called her a sweet pet name. Gwen and Blake, who got engaged in October after five years together, haven’t detailed any wedding plans yet. After all, things are still largely on hold due to the pandemic. But when they do say “I do,” it’s going to be killer.

Blake has said that he wants to lose 20 pounds before the big day, though, so he’ll look good in the photos! Above all else, he’s just happy to spend the rest of his life with Gwen and her three sons. “Blake loves being around Gwen because she has the kind of positive energy about her that’s constantly uplifting him and everyone else around her,” a source close to the country singer told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He can’t wait” to call Gwen his wife!