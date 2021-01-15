Blake Shelton Vows To Lose 20Lbs. Before Marrying Gwen Stefani: ‘I Have To Do It’

Blake Shelton wants to look and feel his best before tying the knot with Gwen Stefani! The 44-year-old previously joked about gaining some pounds in quarantine.

Blake Shelton, 44, opened up about his pre-wedding weight loss plans! Previously, the country star made a joke about gaining “117 pounds” in quarantine (but didn’t share the real number) — and he’s got plans to drop a double digit amount before marrying Gwen Stefani, 51. While on Luke Bryan‘s Apple Music Show Party Barn Radio, he was asked about his chances of “losing 20 pounds” before the wedding on a scale of one to ten — and he answered pretty confidently. “I feel like if I say 10, I have to do it,” he answered.

“So 10. It’s out there now. I can’t let people down,” Blake confidently added, hilariously he’s already made some changes at home to look better in photos. “I’ve readjusted all the mirrors in the house, so they look like when you’re taking a selfie from up above, because I can’t even stand to look at myself in the mirror,” he told listeners. “So I’ve rearranged them where they’re kind of angled down, looking down on me, so I’m looking up and it’s not so bad.” Now that’s a selfie trick we’ll have to try!

Good friend Luke, of course, couldn’t help but tease Blake about his upcoming nuptials — including if they’ll actually happen. “I’m going with a 10, buddy. I got confidence!” Blake replied, as Luke inquired about who may be taking the best man role (hint hint). “You know I told you earlier that I’m not good at saying no?” Blake said, already pulling an excuse out. “Perhaps I’ll just blame this on COVID, again, and say, well, I don’t know, Luke. Maybe we’re just going to have a private ceremony.”

Our friend @gwenstefani joins us to talk about her new music and plans for her wedding with Blake Shelton. pic.twitter.com/NO4KuvBcTF — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 14, 2021

Blake’s hilarious interview comes just a day after Gwen talked about her five-year relationship with the Texoma Shore singer. “He’s just such a good guy,” the former No Doubt member said on The Today Show. “He’s one of the most generous human beings and down to earth. It all sounds so generic, but it’s just so true. He’s so gifted and so unique and talented and he really is just my best friend,” she gushed, smiling. The 51-year-old beauty also reveled why the pair waited to get engaged.

“You have a lot to consider when you have so many people involved,” she said, referencing her sons with Gavin Rossdale, Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6. In addition, both Gwen and Blake met fresh off their respective divorces. “You just don’t see things that are right around the corner after such like, devastation…we had healing to do,” she added, but noted the Oct. 2020 proposal was “right on time.”