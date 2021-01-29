Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski & More Best Dressed Celebrities Of The Week: Quarantine Edition

January is coming to an end & some of our fave stars rounded out the first month of the year in fabulous outfits!

Some of our favorite stars rounded out the month of January in the most stylish way possible and everyone from Bella Hadid to Emily Ratajkowski looked fabulous in their outfits. From heavy down jackets to stylish sweaters, the ensembles this week were nothing short of fabulous and we rounded up all of the best dressed celebrities of the week!

Bella Hadid

Bella, 24, was out in Paris on Jan. 28 when she rocked a pair of flared The Elder Statesman Geometric Pattern Knit Trousers with the matching The Elder Statesman Geometric Pattern Knit Jumper, a Skims Seamless Mask in Onyx, a pair of Vogue Eyewear Vo5315S Sunglasses, a Bvlgari Ruby Diamond Chain Necklace, and a pair of pointed toe black leather booties.

Emily Ratajkowski

Mother-to-be, Emily, 29, looked casually chic when she was out in NYC on Jan. 27 wearing a pair of black Inamorata Serra Sweatpants with a black hoodie, a massive yellow The North Face Gore Dryloft Jacket on top, white Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers, and a green baseball cap.

Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin, 24, was out in LA on Jan. 28 when she rocked a Fitx Wear Kindness Crop Top, Reality Eyewear the Rush Sunglasses in Flame, Jennifer Fisher Mini Dented Kate Hoops Earrings, Balenciaga Wool-Gabardine Straight-Leg Pants, a black Acne Studios Hourglass Single-Breasted Blazer, Kaze Face Mask, Jacquie Aiche Pave Inside out Oval Mini Hoop Earrings, Jacquie Aiche Pave Diamond Letter Mini Hoop Earrings, a Brandy Melville Crystal Hoodie, a Prada Vela Studded Leather-Trimmed Shell Belt Bag, Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers, and a Fallon Herringbone Medium Chain Necklace.

Kaia Gerber

Kaia Gerber, 19, was out in LA on Jan. 28 when she rocked a casual outfit featuring a Vuori Alpine Sherpa Jacket, Gymshark Adapt Marl Seamless Leggings, UGG Classic Ultra Mini Boots in Chestnut, Set Active Set Socks, and a Celine Ava Bag in Tan.

Irina Shayk

Irina Shayk, 35, looked fabulous when she was out in NYC on Jan. 28 wearing a pair of Stuart Weitzman Norah Boots with a Jesse Jo Stark Glam Doll Crewneck, a By Far Rachel Croco Embossed Leather Bag, a purple Gcds Pastel Logo Coat, a Jennifer Meyer Edith Link Necklace, and a Jennifer Meyer White Gold Channel Set Diamond Baguette Cross Necklace.