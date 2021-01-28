Amelia Hamlin Posts Sexy Lingerie Selfie & Fans Are Convinced It Was Taken In Scott Disick’s Bathroom

The internet is undefeated when it comes to dissecting celebrity photos. On Jan. 27, fans took notice of the setting in Amelia Hamlin’s latest mirror selfie, which they claim was taken inside Scott Disick’s home!

Don’t underestimate the sleuthing skills of Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans. On Wednesday, eagle-eyed Twitter goers pointed out that Amelia Gray Hamlin‘s latest mirror selfie [SEEN HERE] was taken inside Scott Disick‘s home, specifically one of his bathrooms. While HollywoodLife cannot verify the latter, fans cited a feature story Architectural Digest did on the Talentless founder’s Hidden Hills home.

In September of 2019, the magazine published over a dozen photos of Scott’s home — one of which included a snap of his luxurious black and marble bathroom. It just so happens that the bathroom in Amelia’s photo appears to mirror that of Scott’s in the home tour photos. The model’s selfie has since expired from her Instagram Stories, however, fans were able to capture the image themselves.

While some fans were comparing bathroom sinks and marble tiles, others were focused on Amelia’s bra and underwear. She noted in her post that she was wearing a SKIMS bra and a pair of Calvin Klein undies. “Top of the mornin,” Amelia wrote on top of the photo, which was presumably snapped after she spent the night at the self-proclaimed Lord’s abode.

Scott Disick & Amelia Hamlin. (Photo credit: BACKGRID)

Amelia’s new selfie is just another hint that her romance with Scott is going strong still. Not to mention, it was just a few weeks ago that the pair, who has an 18-year age difference, kicked off the new year together in Mexico. On January 2, Scott and Amelia were photographed on the beach with a number of unnamed friends, along with a security guard.

Contrary to popular belief, “Scott and Amelia are still just having fun and it’s nothing serious,” a source told HollywoodLife, exclusively. “They took a vacation just to get out of town and nothing more. They enjoy each other’s company and that’s all for right now,” the insider explained, noting that the two definitely “like each other and have great chemistry.” However, “it’s not like she’s meeting his kids tomorrow or anything like that.”

Scott and Amelia, who’s the daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, first stepped out together at a Halloween party on October 31. The outing marked the start of a string of public outings and PDA moments together. The two were even photographed touring homes together in Los Angeles just before Christmas.

Since they began spending time together, Scott and Amelia’s blossoming relationship has raised eyebrows due to their steep age gap. Yet, they don’t seem the least bit fazed by critics. Though, on December 19, Amelia took to Instagram Stories to share a cryptic message about being judged.

“Ppl r extra weird and judgmental these days. People can embrace themselves however they feel fit for them at that moment in time,” the influencer wrote over a closeup selfie, adding, “people grow. people learn to love themselves more and more.”