Watch

Amanda Gorman Reveals 1 Thing Michelle Obama Kept ‘Yelling’ At Barack To Stop Doing At Inauguration

With the Washington Monument in the background, President-elect Joe Biden stands with his wife Jill Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris stands with her husband Doug Emhoff as they look at lights placed around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool during a COVID-19 memorial Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden hugs first lady Jill Biden as they arrive at the North Portico of the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden his wife Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris her husband Doug Emhoff watch a military pass in review ceremony on the East Front of the Capitol at the conclusion of the inauguration ceremonies, in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle, former President George W. Bush and his wife Laura and former President Bill Clinton and his wife former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton stand at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery during Inauguration Day ceremonies in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) View Gallery View Gallery 24 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Amanda Gorman, who made headlines for reciting her incredible poem on Inauguration Day, shared cute behind the scenes moments from the big event, in a new interview.

Amanda Gorman, 22, went viral after stepping into the spotlight with her beautiful poem “The Hill We Climb” at Joe Biden‘s inauguration on Jan. 20, and now she’s giving us the inside scoop about what happened behind the cameras. The poet laureate revealed that she witnessed former first lady Michelle Obama, 57, getting a little irritated with the former president Barack Obama, 59, because of all the hugging he was doing! In the days of COVID-19, it’s natural that the concerned wife would be looking out for her husband and others in a crowd of people and according to Amanda, she even kept “yelling” at Barack to “stop.”

“It was funny cause I was there and I remember Michelle Obama being close, she kind of kept yelling at Barack like, ‘Stop hugging people. Stop being close to people,” she hilariously told Ellen DeGeneres on the Jan. 26 episode of Ellen.

Amanda Gorman, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama
Amanda Gorman posing with Barack Obama and Michelle Obama at Joe Biden’s inauguration. (AP)

“Then when I was done, she kind of like pushed him out of the way and gave me the biggest warmest Michelle Obama,” she added while motioning a hug with her arms.

The youngest ever inauguration poet also revealed that she met Michelle “a few times before” the inauguration but “not Barack.”

Amanda Gorman
Amanda Gorman recites her poem at the inauguration. (AP)

“Whenever I meet Michelle I hope that she forgets meeting me because I just want a do over. I just want a clean slate, like I just want to do it right this time,” she continued telling Ellen. “But she always remembers and she’s always great and when I hug her, I’m so short, my forehead is like in her belly button.”

Amanda’s funny interactions with the Obamas, who looked fantastic at the inauguration, was just one of the many memorable moments she had during the historical day. The talented writer also talked about being at the event with her excited mom and sitting next to Jennifer Lopez, 51, who sang “This Land Is Your Land” and her fiance Alex Rodriguez, 45. “My mom kind of leaned in and was like, ‘That’s A-Rod!’, and I was like, ‘Do you want to get a photo?’ and she was like, ‘Already done, already done’,” she said with a laugh.