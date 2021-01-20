See Pic

Jennifer Lopez Gets Congratulatory Kiss From A-Rod After Inauguration Performance

Following a beautiful performance of ‘This Land Is Your Land’ at Inauguration Day, Jennifer Lopez received a sweet kiss from Alex Rodriguez. They also smooched for an Instagram photo!

The cherry on top of Jennifer Lopez‘s performance at Inauguration Day was a sweet kiss from her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez. After singing “This Land Is Your Land” for the crowd gathered on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol, where Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were sworn into office on Jan. 20, Alex was pictured leaning in and giving J.Lo a congratulatory kiss. Alex stuck to safety protocols at the event, though, by keeping his face mask on for the smooch.

J.Lo also delivered a moving message in Spanish at Inauguration Day following her performance. “Una nacion bajo Dios, indivisible, con libertad y justicia para todas,” the singer and actress, who is of Puerto Rican descent, told the limited crowd. In English, this translated to, “One nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.” The statement fell in theme with Biden’s speech about unity as he took his new position as the United States’ commander-in-chief.

J.Lo and A-Rod also shared a kiss on the steps of the Capitol building, as you can see above! For the event, J.Lo paid homage to the suffragettes by wearing an all-white outfit from Chanel’s Fall 2020 collection and Jimmy Choo heels in a matching color. Overall, it was a memorable day, which fellow superstar Lady Gaga also performed the National Anthem for.

Now, fans are just waiting to see J.Lo and A-Rod kiss at the altar. They had originally intended to marry in 2020, but due to the pandemic, their wedding plans were pushed back. All this postponing even made the engaged couple consider not marrying at all, just like fellow Hollywood power couple Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn; but ultimately, J.Lo said that getting married is “something that maybe is still important to us,” she revealed on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy in Dec. 2020. She added, “But there’s no rush, you know, there’s no rush it’ll happen when it happens.” For now, they’ll keep doing exactly what you witnessed on Inauguration Day: supporting one another.