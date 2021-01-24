‘RHOSLC’s Meredith Marks Calls Show ‘Therapy’ For Saving Her Marriage To Husband Seth After Separation

‘RHOSLC’s Meredith Marks opened up about quarantine during COVID also played a role, confessing she ‘worked really hard.’

Meredith Marks and husband Seth Marks have been open about their marriage struggles on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City — and the Park City boutique owner is crediting the show for bringing them back to a good place. “I think I’m the only human being who can say Real Housewives coupled with COVID saved my marriage,” Meredith told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY during an episode of TVTalk on Instagram Live on Jan. 21. “And that is 100 percent true.”

After being married for more than 25 years, Meredith and Mark began living separate lives. Meredith remained in Salt Lake with their children Brooks, Reid, and Chloe. Seth traveled for work often and was noticeably absent for important milestones in their lives featured on the show. “Who have you told that we are separated?” Seth once asked Meredith of her co-stars. Meredith was quick to answer that none of the ladies were aware at the time.

But on Dec. 31, the couple announced on social media that they were giving things a go once more. “We really worked hard,” Meredith shared. “We were communicating and that was huge. It was everything and then with COVID, we were forced to really spend a lot of time together which we have not done in many years. That was really positive. We were fortunate. It could’ve gone the other way. I think for a lot of people, it does.”

Meredith also was open to accepting responsibility for her faults within the marriage. “I find a lot of times I can be a little bit curt and I found things get misunderstood and misinterpreted,” she said. “This is more that I may be snappy at times, but it makes you fully analyze how you interact with people, so that for us was actually, believe it or not, a huge healing process because we had no communication. We had been separated on and off for a really long time, hiding it from our children, hiding it from everyone except each other because our children didn’t know and that put us in a corner where we just didn’t address anything, so we had no communication basically other than transactional stuff like college tuitions due, whatever, nonsense.”

Watching the show play out for millions of viewers each week was a major wakeup call for the new housewife who is hopeful to come back for a second season. “We worked with our own therapist and Housewives, I call it glam therapy,” Meredith added. “It’s not real therapy because everybody’s hearing it, but if you embrace the process, it is very therapeutic. It really is. Assuming I return, yes of course you will see a lot of mine and Seth’s dynamic. It’s my husband. It’s a huge part of my life.”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion begins at 9pm this Wednesday on Bravo.