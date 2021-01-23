‘RHOA’s Cynthia Bailey, 53, Shows Off 20 Lb. Quarantine Weight Loss In Tight Blue Mini Dress — Before & After

Cynthia Bailey has still got it! The ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star shared a new video of herself dancing in a gorgeous blue mini dress.

Cynthia Bailey has flaunted her figure in a new video, after revealing her 20 pound weight loss. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 53, took to Instagram on January 22 to share a clip of herself doing the Tik Tok “walk challenge”. In the video, she strutted her stuff in a blue mini dress and a pair of brown snow boots. She walked backwards, forwards and sideways while the song “Walk” by Saucy Santana played in the background. “Put a lil’ NY stank on it,” she captioned the post, in which she accessorized her outfit with a pair of oversized gold hoop earrings, and a sparkling makeup look.

It comes just a few months after the Bravo star opened up to HollywoodLife about her 20-pound weight fluctuation during quarantine. Cynthia revealed that when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, which caused stay-at-home orders across the globe , her “happy place” became food. She spoke exclusively with HL about her health journey during an episode of TVTalk on Instagram Live on September 7.

“When I returned back to Lake Bailey by myself, I was able to kind of manage my food a little bit better — because I didn’t have my family with me and honestly some days I didn’t even eat as much as before,” Cynthia said about returning to her home in Georgia, after quarantining in LA. “It just wasn’t an issue when I came home, because I was just eating for myself, so I was able to control what was in the refrigerator,” she said, adding, “I was able to control my snacking and all of that kind of stuff.”

When she returned home, Cynthia said she was able to work on her weight loss journey with intermittent fasting. “I started out just not eating anything until after 4 (p.m.), which was easy enough. I’m pretty busy during the pandemic now with work stuff, so that was pretty easy for me,” she explained. “Then, I would just eat maybe two healthy meals later that evening and that was it — and I just started slimming down. It was pretty awesome! I didn’t realize how good I actually looked until I put on a two-piece. I was like, ‘Wait a minute! I actually look OK!’”