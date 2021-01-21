Orlando Bloom Gushes Over Katy Perry After Her Stunning Inauguration Performance: I’m So ‘Proud’

Orlando Bloom has praised his fiance Katy Perry’s performance of ‘Firework’ on Inauguration Day, saying their daughter will grow up to be proud of her mom.

Katy Perry closed out the Celebrating America inaugural special with a performance of “Firework” set to an epic fireworks display over Washington, D.C. — and her husband-to-be, Orlando Bloom couldn’t have been prouder! The actor took to Instagram in the wake of Katy’s performance on the historic day, sharing a behind-the-scenes clip of the electrifying moment. “One day our little girl will grow up and see her mother play her part in a moment in history that we hope will heal, we hope will unite, we hope, we love,” he captioned the video, which showed Katy pointing her finger to the sky amid the fireworks display, before placing her hand over her heart. “One proud partner here with a tear of joy.”

The newly sworn in Joe Biden and Kamala Harris watched on as the light show was launched above The White House and the National Mall, while Orlando stood behind the camera in awe of his fiance. “That was awesome baby. Great job baby,” he gushed in the background of the video. “I love you,” the hitmaker responded, as the couple shared a sweet kiss. Some of the biggest named in entertainment commented on the post, with Dua Lipa writing, “QUEEEEEEN!!!!!” while Zooey Deschanel dropped a series of clapping emojis.

For the performance, Katy opted for a custom ‘fit from Thom Browne, and the all-white outfit reflected the Washington Monument which was seen in the background. The high-fashion look — which included a cashmere coat, a silk satin corset and floor-length skirt in a cream fabric — also complemented Katy’s bright blonde hair. She was certainly in good company, asJohn Legend, Jon Bon Jovi, Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, Dave Grohl and theFoo Fighters also gave incredible performances in celebration of the historic occasion.