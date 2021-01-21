Watch

Orlando Bloom Gushes Over Katy Perry After Her Stunning Inauguration Performance: I’m So ‘Proud’

With the Washington Monument in the background, President-elect Joe Biden stands with his wife Jill Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris stands with her husband Doug Emhoff as they look at lights placed around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool during a COVID-19 memorial Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden hugs first lady Jill Biden as they arrive at the North Portico of the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden his wife Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris her husband Doug Emhoff watch a military pass in review ceremony on the East Front of the Capitol at the conclusion of the inauguration ceremonies, in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle, former President George W. Bush and his wife Laura and former President Bill Clinton and his wife former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton stand at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery during Inauguration Day ceremonies in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) View Gallery View Gallery 24 Photos.
Orlando Bloom has praised his fiance Katy Perry’s performance of ‘Firework’ on Inauguration Day, saying their daughter will grow up to be proud of her mom.

Katy Perry closed out the Celebrating America inaugural special with a performance of “Firework” set to an epic fireworks display over Washington, D.C. — and her husband-to-be, Orlando Bloom couldn’t have been prouder! The actor took to Instagram in the wake of Katy’s performance on the historic day, sharing a behind-the-scenes clip of the electrifying moment. “One day our little girl will grow up and see her mother play her part in a moment in history that we hope will heal, we hope will unite, we hope, we love,” he captioned the video, which showed Katy pointing her finger to the sky amid the fireworks display, before placing her hand over her heart. “One proud partner here with a tear of joy.”

The newly sworn in Joe Biden and Kamala Harris watched on as the light show was launched above The White House and the National Mall, while Orlando stood behind the camera in awe of his fiance. “That was awesome baby. Great job baby,” he gushed in the background of the video. “I love you,” the hitmaker responded, as the couple shared a sweet kiss. Some of the biggest named in entertainment commented on the post, with Dua Lipa writing, “QUEEEEEEN!!!!!” while Zooey Deschanel dropped a series of clapping emojis.

For the performance, Katy opted for a custom ‘fit from Thom Browne, and the all-white outfit reflected the Washington Monument which was seen in the background. The high-fashion look — which included a cashmere coat, a silk satin corset and floor-length skirt in a cream fabric — also complemented Katy’s bright blonde hair. She was certainly in good company, asJohn LegendJon Bon JoviJustin TimberlakeDemi LovatoDave Grohl and theFoo Fighters also gave incredible performances in celebration of the historic occasion.