Devin Booker Checks Out Kendall Jenner’s Sexy Bikini Pics & Fans Think The Romance Is Still On

Devin Booker reacted to Kendall Jenner’s new bikini photos with just one word — and it was all fans needed to believe that the pair is still dating! Did the the NBA star just make things Instagram official?

Devin Booker just hinted that his romance with Kendall Jenner is still alive and well. The Phoenix Suns star, 24, took to Instagram on January 20, to repost the supermodel’s new bikini snaps from her recent trip to Mexico with sister Kylie Jenner — which was a first for Devin, who’s only gone as far as to leave flirty comments under Kendall’s posts. He simply reacted to the photos writing, “Whew” on Instagram Stories, alongside a panting emoji.

Yo solo quiero ser Kendall para estar con Devin Booker😔😔😔 pic.twitter.com/1ACHwBGO83 — Danna Riaño Simanca (@dannarsimanca) January 21, 2021

After a hot and heavy summer, things seemed to quiet down between Kendall and Devin around October. Then again, the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols for the new season, which began in late December, prevents players from seeing non-essential people. With that being said, even if these two are still going strong, we still won’t see Kendall sitting court-side at the Suns’ newly remodeled arena due to the league’s no-fans policy as part of its health and safety protocols. Though, Kendall could easily board a private jet to Arizona for some QT with her NBA beau. The supermodel previously dated Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons and was spotted at a number of his home games with his parents.

Kendall and Devin first sparked romance rumors during quarantine in April of 2020, when they were spotted on a road trip in Sedona, Arizona — nearby where he plays home games with the Phoenix Suns. Throughout 2020, the twosome were photographed on a number of occasions while dining out in Los Angeles and spending time with mutual friends.

In mid-August, they enjoyed an intimate dinner at celebrity hotspot, Nobu in Malibu. Then, on September 3, Kendall and Devin visited her close pals Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin in Idaho during the couple’s cross-country road trip. And, just a few days later (on September 5) the pair was photographed having lunch with Kendall’s sister, Kylie Jenner in at Nobu in Malibu. The latter occasion is one of the last times Kendall and Devin were pictured together.

Additionally, they’ve shared frequent flirty exchanges on social media — like the time (in August) when Devin responded to a video of Kendall that the model captioned with a strawberry emoji. “I like strawberries,” the athlete replied in the comments section, to which Kendall replied with four more emojis of the fruit.

At the time, a source told HollywoodLife that “Kendall is having fun with Devin and seeing where it goes but she’s not seeing anyone else and neither is he.” And, it seems as though they’re still enjoying each other’s company!