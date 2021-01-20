Rihanna Disses Donald Trump & Compares Him To Literal Trash In Epic Social Media Takedown

Rihanna says she did her part to help take out the ‘trash’ that was Donald Trump’s presidency. She hauled garbage bags in a new photo saying ‘We did it Joe’ to new POTUS Joe Biden.

Rihanna has literally hauled away trash bags to signal the end of Donald Trump‘s four years as president. The 32-year-old singer shared a photo looking like the sexiest sanitation worker ever to her Twitter and Instagram accounts on Jan. 20, the day Trump’s presidency came to an end and Joe Biden was sworn in as our 46th POTUS. The Biden supporter made sure fans knew her glamorous trash bag walk was a political statement as she hastagged her snapshot “#WediditJoe.” You can see the photo here.

RiRi wore a black bodysuit with a navy t-shirt over it that read “End racism by any means necessary.” She added several diamond choker necklaces along with shiny black opera gloves. The “Work” singer donned dark sunglasses even though it was nighttime in her photo, and had her long dark locks pulled back.

Rihanna is a vision in orange while visiting a Fenty pop up shop in Feb. 2020. Photo credit: MEGA.

The Savage X Fenty founder carried a large black trash bag with red handles high above her right shoulder, while her left hand held the other trash bag just below her hip. RiRi added a pair of bright pink open-toe kitten heels to take out the garbage, writing “I’m just here to help” above her message of support for Biden.

Rihanna looks casual on a trip to her favorite L.A. eatery Giorgio Baldi in Nov. 2020. Photo credit: MEGA.

On Instagram, her fans were fully supportive of the photo and message. User @ponyy_boyy commented, “Hahaha that’s what I’m talking about. I’ll help too,” with applause emojis. Fan @nicokartel noted, “your shade so grown and conservative now. we love that, lmfao.” Her own lingerie company @savagexfenty called RiRi’s post “Savage”

Others thought that the fact that Rihanna has gone four years without a new album was a sign that new music will come with a new president. @fentypositions wrote, “You successfully managed to not drop an album throughout Trump’s entire presidency. R9 IS COMING,” while fan @rihannakillah asked “Also ma’am since he’s gone you gone drop the album in the Biden presidency?” as @rihanna.parih begged, “No album under trump presidency… now can you release an album please.” Rihanna didn’t mention new music in her post, but with Trump out of office, maybe she’ll finally deliver R9 in 2021 to celebrate.