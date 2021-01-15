Larsa Pippen Cozies Up To Look-A-Like Daughter Sophia, 13, Wearing A $1700 Fanny Pack: See Pic

Larsa Pippen stunned in a pink crop top as she spent some ‘quality time’ with her adorable 13-year-old daughter Sophia!

Larsa Pippen, 46, and her daughter Sophia, 13, look so much alike! The former Real Housewives of Miami star shared a sweet photo alongside her youngest child via Instagram on Friday, Jan. 15. “Spending quality time,” she captioned the snap, tagging her favorite fast-fashion brand PrettyLittleThing.

The mom-of-four glowed as she showed off her toned body in the early 00’s inspired look, pairing the lace bohemian top with a loose fitting pair of ripped jeans. She accessorized with Louis Vuitton’s $1,760 “Bum Bag” fanny pack around her waist, opting for the brand’s signature brown logo monogram. Larsa’s hair and makeup were on point too, as she kept her highlighted locks in a loose, ringlet curl, rocking her signature nude lip and smokey eye. She finished the ensemble with two chunky gold bracelets, a jeweled necklace and white manicure.

Sophia twinned with her mom, also rocking her signature curls as she demurely smiled for the camera. Scottie Pippen‘s daughter showed off her style with loose fitting Givenchy logo crop top, and a ripped pair of gray sweatpants with a drawstring. The teen also wore a dainty gold chain necklace. Fans couldn’t get over how much they looked alike, with one writing, “Are you guys sisters?!” Others added, “Beautiful photo ladies,” and “so beautiful, there’s nothing like family.”

Throughout quarantine, the mother-daughter duo have been spending plenty of time together: over the summer, Larsa shared another photo of the two twinning in pink swimsuits as they soaked up the California sunshine. Since, the two have seemingly been in Miami, FL where they celebrated Sophia’s 13th birthday, as well as the Christmas holiday with Larsa’s family. Sophia looked so adorable in a selfie with her mom on Christmas Eve, which was also shared to Larsa’s Instagram.

Recently, Larsa — who is also mom to sons Scotty Jr., 20, Preston, 19, and Justin, 16 — revealed if she was open to getting married again and having more kids. “Ya, I would,” she answered a fan question via Instagram story on Jan. 12. The answer comes amidst her romance with Minnesota Timberwolves player Malik Beasley, 24. Technically, however, Larsa is still married: despite her separation from Scottie in 2015 after 18 years of marriage, the pair briefly reconciled. After splitting again, Larsa filed for divorce again in 2018 — but it still isn’t finalized.