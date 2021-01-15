Kelly Osbourne Shows Off Incredible 90 Lb. Weight Loss In Sexy Black Dress — See Pics

Kelly Osbourne has entered 2021 literally looking better than ever. She rocked a tight little black dress with a cutout that showed off her 90 pound weight loss, while heading to a Hollywood studio set.

2020 wasn’t all bad for some celebs, as Kelly Osbourne managed to come out of it 90 pounds lighter. She declared it was going to be the “Year of Me” and owned it. The 36-year-old TV personality put a lot of hard work into her fitness routine, and it still shows. Kelly stepped out in Los Angeles on Jan. 15, 2021 looking so fabulous in a little black dress with a teardrop keyhole cutout on her chest as she and pal Adam Lambert, 38, arrived on set of a project in Hollywood.

The dress fit Kelly like a glove, showing off her tiny hips and waist. She paired it with black heels and has kept her lavender hair color, as her long purple tresses were pulled up and back into a long pony. Kelly had glam camera-ready makeup on, and flashed a huge smile as she looked up at her singer pal.

Kelly declared at the end of 2019 that it had been “one hell of a year” and that 2020 would be the “year of me.” In a Dec. 31, 2019 IG post, Kelly shared a collage of her top photos from the year and wrote, “In many ways it has been amazing especially in terms of self-growth. In many ways it has been gut-wrenchingly difficult. However, through all the good and bad it has been incredibly educational for me. I have come to the realization that I constantly put the needs of others before my own.”

She added that “With almost 2 1/2 years of sobriety under my belt I still struggle with confrontation (which was NEVER a problem when I was using) Well this all STOPS today. 2020 is going to be the year of me!!! It’s time to put myself first, stop taking on other peoples sh*t and be the badass sober women I was born to be.” Kelly went on to accomplish that goal with her 90 pound weight loss over the following year.

By Aug. 2020, Kelly had slimmed down to a U.S. size two, and was so proud of it she shared an Instagram stories photo of her Neiman Marcus clothing tag to Instagram that showed a size 26 waist for her jeans. Kelly wrote above it, “Yes…I’m bragging because I worked hard and it feels good!!!”

Kelly admitted in an Aug. 2020 interview that she underwent a gastric sleeve procedure in 2018, but that her weight loss came from hard work in the gym. “I had surgery. I don’t give a f**k what anyone has to say,” the star told Hollywood Raw hosts Dax Holt and Adam Glyn on Aug. 20. “I did the gastric sleeve. All it does is change the shape of your stomach. I got that almost two years ago. I will never ever ever lie about it ever. It is the best thing I have ever done.”

Kelly’s personal trainer Lacey Stone told us EXCLUSIVELY in Feb. 2020 that Kelly was working on a HIIT program to lose weight yet keep some curves.”I find that HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training) workouts see the best results in the quickest amount of time and spin is the greatest low impact cardio ever invented,” Lacey told us. She added, “I’m a HUGE fan of indoor cycling and strength training. Spin is a great way to lose pounds, but strength training is an absolute must-have to keep your curves.” Kelly’s obviously stuck with the fitness routine, because she looks better than ever.