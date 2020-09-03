Kelly Osborne Rocks Fitted Leggings At Lunch After Dramatic 85 Lb. Weight Loss – New Pics

Kelly Osbourne’s slimmed down figure was on display during her most recent outing alongside a male companion!

Looking good and feeling gorgeous! Kelly Osbourne, 35, was seen out and about in Malibu on Wednesday, September 3, where she grabbed a bite to eat with a very handsome guy. The former Fashion Police co-host radiated beauty during her time in the sunny neighborhood by rocking a grey t-shirt underneath a black jacket, black leggings and pink and white sneakers. She also sported a black face mask to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and chic glasses while leaving her silvery hair up in a bun as they enjoyed their hump day with one another.

Perhaps Kelly has found love again as she’s been seen with this guy in public before! They cozied up while grabbing coffee in Los Angeles last month where she looked blissfully happy even with half her face covered. She has been making headlines for other reasons lately as the daughter of music royalty revealed she dropped a whopping 85 pounds after undergoing a procedure called Gastric Sleeve Surgery.

“I had surgery. I don’t give a f**k what anyone has to say,” she said during a podcast interview in August. “I did it, I’m proud of it, they can suck sh*t,” Kelly then explained, referring to any haters or trolls. “I did the gastric sleeve. All it does is change the shape of your stomach. I got that almost two years ago. I will never ever ever lie about it ever. It is the best thing I have ever done.”

Kelly is one of the many celebs who have admitted to having this particular type of surgery. Others over the years who have spoken openly about them doing it include actress Rosie O’Donnell, comedian Lisa Lampanelli and reality television superstar Mama June.

There have been several incredible celebrity weight loss transformations seen this year outside of Kelly’s. Others who have caught our attention in recent months include Adele, Rebel Wilson and Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s son Christopher. The Pitch Perfect star has dropped an estimated 40 pounds so far which she has had no problem showing off with every outfit she wears on her wildly popular Instagram page.