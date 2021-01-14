Watch

Ashton Kutcher Scours Evidence While Hunting For His Cheetos In Teaser For New Super Bowl Ad

Ashton Kutcher Friends of the Israel Defense Forces western regional gala, Los Angeles, USA - 01 Nov 2018
Studio City, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Ashton Kutcher has a heavily animated conversation with his former stepdaughter Rumer Willis as they head out to The Black market Liquor Bar in Studio City. Ashton who was married to Rumer's mom, Demi Moore, from 2005 until their split in 2013 appears to have remained close with the girls and the two were seen chatting happily during an afternoon outing. Pictured: Ashton Kutcher, Rumer Willis BACKGRID USA 26 JUNE 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
US actor Ashton Kutcher appears in court to testify during the Michael Thomas Gargiulo's trial at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 29 May 2019. Michael Gargiulo, also called the 'Hollywood Ripper', is charged with murder and attempted murder of young women in the L.A. area. Once the trial is over, Gargiulo will be sent back to Illinois to face murder charges for his alleged first victim. Trial People v Michael Thomas Gargiulo - Ashton Kutcher's testimony, Los Angeles, USA - 29 May 2019
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by 20th Century Fox/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock (5882121m) Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher That '70S Show - 1998 20th Century Fox USA Television View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
Music & Sports Editor

Did Ashton Kutcher uncover something nefarious – or delicious? In a preview of Cheetos’s Super Bowl LV commercial, Ashton looks over some evidence that leaves him shocked…and possibly hungry.

“Yeah, I’ll be right down,” says Ashton Kutcher at the start of the teaser for Cheetos Crunch Pop Mix’s Super Bowl commercial. After getting away for a private moment, Ashton, 42, opens a manilla envelope and pulls out some photographs. A shocked expression appears on the That ‘70s Show star’s face, and we glimpse a feminine-looking figure in these blurry black-and-white pics. Ashton’s jaw drops at the final piece of evidence: an empty Cheetos Crunch Pop Mix bag. “I knew it!” says Ashton. End scene.

It seems there’s some foul snackery going on in this commercial. Can we expect, perhaps, a cameo from Mila Kunis? Or, did someone else seemingly have an affair with Ashton’s Cheetos Crunch Pop Mix? Frito-Lay says it conducted a recent Frito Lay Snack Index Survey that found nearly half of Americans (48%) admit to stealing snacks from friends or loved ones. Among those, one in four (25%) even admit to doing it with some regularity. So, Ashton’s struggle is real. Whatever happens in this spot, it should be exciting to watch when it airs during Super Bowl 55 on Feb. 7, 2021.

Ashton Kutcher uncovers some shocking (and tasty) evidence in a teaser for Cheetos’ Super Bowl LV commercial.

Ashton’s partnership with Cheetos comes a year after the snack brand returned to the Super Bowl with a spot featuring MC Hammer. The spot was one of the more enjoyable ones of the night, so Cheetos knew it had to step up its game. “Following the success of Cheetos’ big return to the Super Bowl last year with our biggest innovation in a decade in Cheetos Popcorn, we had to dial up both our product and Super Bowl campaigns this time around,” said Rachel Ferdinando, SVP and Chief Marketing Officer, Frito-Lay North America in a statement.

“I humbly believe we’ve accomplished that with new Cheetos Crunch Pop Mix, bringing fans their two most beloved flavors in Cheetos Popcorn with Cheetos Crunchy. And we’re bringing it to the biggest stage with the help of the multi-talented Ashton Kutcher, who we’re thrilled and honored to work with.” Cheetos Crunch Pop Mix is the infusion of two of the brand’s most beloved products: Cheetos Crunchy, and Cheetos Popcorn. It’s kind of the best of both worlds. No wonder someone wanted to steal the bag from Kutcher.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis walk along the sideline before a 2013 NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Chicago Bears (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Sadly, Ashton will be crying into his Cheetos – metaphorically – when Super Bowl LV takes place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. His team, the Chicago Bears, was eliminated on Jan. 10 in a playoff clash with the New Orleans Saints. “I am, first and foremost a Bears fan,” Ashton, a native of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, said during an ESPN Chat while promoting 2008’s What Happens In Vegas. “Chicago Bears. Bears, Bears, Bears. I’m a little bit of an overly….I want to be the Bears. I want to be the equipment boy for the Bears. If they called and told me they wanted me to quit my day job, I would do it.”