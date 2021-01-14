Ashton Kutcher Scours Evidence While Hunting For His Cheetos In Teaser For New Super Bowl Ad

Did Ashton Kutcher uncover something nefarious – or delicious? In a preview of Cheetos’s Super Bowl LV commercial, Ashton looks over some evidence that leaves him shocked…and possibly hungry.

“Yeah, I’ll be right down,” says Ashton Kutcher at the start of the teaser for Cheetos Crunch Pop Mix’s Super Bowl commercial. After getting away for a private moment, Ashton, 42, opens a manilla envelope and pulls out some photographs. A shocked expression appears on the That ‘70s Show star’s face, and we glimpse a feminine-looking figure in these blurry black-and-white pics. Ashton’s jaw drops at the final piece of evidence: an empty Cheetos Crunch Pop Mix bag. “I knew it!” says Ashton. End scene.

It seems there’s some foul snackery going on in this commercial. Can we expect, perhaps, a cameo from Mila Kunis? Or, did someone else seemingly have an affair with Ashton’s Cheetos Crunch Pop Mix? Frito-Lay says it conducted a recent Frito Lay Snack Index Survey that found nearly half of Americans (48%) admit to stealing snacks from friends or loved ones. Among those, one in four (25%) even admit to doing it with some regularity. So, Ashton’s struggle is real. Whatever happens in this spot, it should be exciting to watch when it airs during Super Bowl 55 on Feb. 7, 2021.

Ashton’s partnership with Cheetos comes a year after the snack brand returned to the Super Bowl with a spot featuring MC Hammer. The spot was one of the more enjoyable ones of the night, so Cheetos knew it had to step up its game. “Following the success of Cheetos’ big return to the Super Bowl last year with our biggest innovation in a decade in Cheetos Popcorn, we had to dial up both our product and Super Bowl campaigns this time around,” said Rachel Ferdinando, SVP and Chief Marketing Officer, Frito-Lay North America in a statement.

“I humbly believe we’ve accomplished that with new Cheetos Crunch Pop Mix, bringing fans their two most beloved flavors in Cheetos Popcorn with Cheetos Crunchy. And we’re bringing it to the biggest stage with the help of the multi-talented Ashton Kutcher, who we’re thrilled and honored to work with.” Cheetos Crunch Pop Mix is the infusion of two of the brand’s most beloved products: Cheetos Crunchy, and Cheetos Popcorn. It’s kind of the best of both worlds. No wonder someone wanted to steal the bag from Kutcher.

Sadly, Ashton will be crying into his Cheetos – metaphorically – when Super Bowl LV takes place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. His team, the Chicago Bears, was eliminated on Jan. 10 in a playoff clash with the New Orleans Saints. “I am, first and foremost a Bears fan,” Ashton, a native of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, said during an ESPN Chat while promoting 2008’s What Happens In Vegas. “Chicago Bears. Bears, Bears, Bears. I’m a little bit of an overly….I want to be the Bears. I want to be the equipment boy for the Bears. If they called and told me they wanted me to quit my day job, I would do it.”