Jeffree Star Claims A ‘Wild’ Amount Of Rappers Slide Into His DMs After Denying Kanye West Affair

Jeffree Star doubled down on denying the affair rumors surrounding the beauty YouTuber and Kanye West. This time, Jeffree claimed that he has instead been DM’ed by other rappers.

Jeffree Star claimed that he has been DM’ed by rappers who aren’t Kanye West. The beauty guru once again insisted that the affair rumors surrounding him and the Yeezy founder are simply untrue, but did offer other juicy gossip this time around. “I’m definitely NOT sleeping with Kanye, but the amount of rappers in my DM’s is wilddddd b-tch. Time to make a hit song in bed,” Jeffree tweeted on Jan. 13.

I’m definitely NOT sleeping with Kanye, but the amount of rappers in my DM’s is wilddddd bitch. Time to make a hit song in bed 😂 — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) January 13, 2021

Jeffree originally broke his silence on the speculation linking him and Kanye together in a YouTube video, titled “Addressing The Kanye Situation,” which has already gained more than nine million views since dropping on Jan. 7. “Me and Kanye have never hung out, and this whole thing is really funny,” Jeffree said in the video, who called one of the online reports detailing the affair theory the “dumbest sh-t” he may have “ever read [in his] entire life.”

Jesus take the Fucking wheel 😂😂😂 https://t.co/zXXYKvpFJM — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) January 7, 2021

“I guess some girl made up a whole lie on TikTok and it went ‘viral’. I’m like, ‘How did we even get to this moment?’,” Jeffree added in the video. The YouTuber wondered if the theories began because he and Kanye “both live in the same state” (both own properties in the ritzy California town of Hidden Hills, and Wyoming).

Jeffree was referring to TikTok user and former Dr. Phil guest Ava Louise, who set the app ablaze when she posted a conspiracy video after Page Six posted a report claiming that “divorce is imminent” for Kanye and Kim Kardashian on Jan. 5. “Now that Kim’s finally doing this, I feel like I can spill the tea that I’ve been holding onto for months. This whole divorce comes as no surprise,” Ava said, and then claimed, “Kanye’s been hooking up with a very famous beauty guru, male beauty guru. A lot of people in the scene have known for awhile.”

@realavalouiise I was thinking in my head it was James Charles ngl but y’all all chose jafar & are now blaming me when YALL did it ♬ original sound – Derrick Degan

Jeffree has been able to laugh off the conspiracy theory, though, which Ava later admitted was “a joke” in the TikTok above. He has reposted multiple memes about him and Kanye on Twitter, and even tweeted on Jan. 6, “I’m ready for Sunday Service” (referring to Kanye’s weekly Christian service).

Meanwhile, Kanye and Kim have been dealing with very real marital issues, we’ve learned. Keeping Up with the Kardashians was apparently “a big reason for issues within their relationship,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, who added, “Kanye has never been into doing the show, the constant paparazzi or the cameras and he and Kim had that understanding, but that was a big thing they’d fight about for years.” However, another source told us that Kim “just hasn’t wanted to give up” on their six-year marriage and that they’ve even “been doing counseling.”