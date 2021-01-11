Heather Graham, 50, Looks Incredible While Posing On the Beach In A Sexy Bikini

Heather Graham was a total beach beauty in her latest Instagram post, in which she soaked up the sun and wore a fierce animal print two-piece! Check out the bikini queen’s latest snap!

Heather Graham looked absolutely flawless during her January 9 trip to the beach. The actress, 50, took to Instagram and showed off her beach day look, donning a leopard print bikini designed by Monday Swimwear. Heather showed off her confidence by posing in the sand, flaunting her fit figure and soaking up the sunshine. Along with her two-piece, Heather also wore a pair of shades to keep the UV rays out of her eyes.

It was such a picturesque setting for Heather’s impromptu photo shoot. There wasn’t a single cloud in the sky, and the deep blue water just rolled onto the sand and rocks. With one hand on her hip, Heather looked like a total beach maven! “Ocean meditation,” the actress captioned the photo, adding an emoji depicting blue waves.

The star received a lot of love for her photo, her first bikini pic in quite some time! During the 2020 summer, Heather was a total bikini queen, and her reign featured a slew of stunning bikini pics, including posts where she sported an olive green bikini and looked totally gorgeous. Of course, Heather’s longtime fans also got a major treat when she finally joined TikTok in early September 2020!

@imheathergraham I’m inspired by the cool Rollergirls & their good vibes so I put on my skates. Remembering being the OGRollergirl in Boogie Nights. Duet me! #goskate ♬ Best Of My Love – The Emotions

Heather gave a shoutout to all the real-life roller girls with her first TikTok post, in which the Boogie Nights star donned her roller skates and jammed out to “Best Of My Love” by The Emotions. It was a total blast from the past for Heather’s fans, who came to know and love the starlet for her breakout role in the 1997 Oscar-nominated film. Heather donned a casual, floral mini-dress in the video, and skated on the pavement like it was 1997!

“I’m inspired by the cool Rollergirls & their good vibes so I put on my skates. Remembering being the OGRollergirl in Boogie Nights. Duet me,” she captioned her TikTok video. Whether she is donning a bikini or harkening back to her roller days, Heather’s social media posts continue to impress and delight her legions of fans. We cannot wait to see what she shares in 2021!