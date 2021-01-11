‘Home Alone’ Fans Demand Trump Scene Be Edited Out Of Sequel After Capitol Riots

Fans of the 1992 film ‘Home Alone 2: Lost In New York’ took to Twitter in the days following the January 6 Capitol riots, calling for Donald Trump’s scene in the movie to be completely removed from the film.

Donald Trump‘s days in office, and the credits on his IMDb page, are growing shorter. In the days following the horrific riots at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, fans of the film Home Alone 2: Lost In New York, the 1992 sequel to the film Home Alone (1990), demanded that Donald Trump’s cameo be completely edited out of the film. “Who can get us a Trump free version of Home Alone 2 we can watch next year. I need that re-release,” one person said on Twitter.

“If we’re not gonna impeach him can we at least re-release Home Alone 2 with Trump edited out??” another person on Twitter asked. Some fans of the classic holiday film even made suggestions as to who could possibly replace Trump! “Petition to digitally change Donald Trump in Home Alone 2 to Lil Nas X,” another fan of the film added on the social media platform, citing the “Old Town Road” hitmaker as the perfect replacement.

It’s not impossible for Trump’s cameo in the 1992 Macaulay Culkin holiday comedy to be removed. In fact, it’s already been done! In December 2019, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) omitted Trump’s scene from the film entirely. It wasn’t until the day after Christmas of that year that fans — or Trump supporters — took to Twitter to share their reactions. Over one year later, new calls are being made for the scene to be removed.

The scene in question features Kevin McCallister (Culkin) walking into The Plaza Hotel in New York City as he tries desperately to find his family. Upon walking into the glitzy hotel, Kevin finds a stranger (Donald Trump, as himself) and asks him where the lobby is. “Down the hall and to the left,” Trump tells Kevin before walking away.

The recent demands circulating on social media come mere days after the terrifying events that unfolded at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. Following the “March to Save America” rally held by President Trump in Washington D.C., Trump supporters marched on the Capitol building. Federal property was looted, damaged, and five people lost their lives during the riots. On January 11, House Democrats announced their intention to pursue impeachment for the second time in Trump’s presidency.