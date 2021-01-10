See Pics

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner’s Daughter Seraphina, 12, Looks So Grown Up With Bob Hairstyle On Walk With Dad

Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Ben Affleck and his daughter Seraphina were spotted walking the family dog — and it’s hard to believe how quickly the 12-year-old has grown up!

Ben Affleck has stepped out for his usual morning stroll, and this time, he was joined by his mini-me daughter Seraphina, 12. The A-lister and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner have made a habit out of walking around Los Angeles’ Pacific Palisades neighborhood, and January 9 was no exception for the Good Will Hunting star. His pre-teen daughter debuted a short bob-style ‘do as she cut a casual figure in a printed tee, white sweatpants, beige slippers, and a white sweater which read ‘Apres Ski’.

Ben steps out for a walk with his daughter Seraphina.

The father-daughter duo were seen chatting while walking their family dog, and the 48-year-old cut an equally casual figure in a navy blue tee featuring a white lightning bolt, grey pants, and a black hoodie. Ben’s neighborhood walks, usually with a Dunkin’ Donuts coffee in hand, have been a true staple of quarantine. Most recently, the Boston native was spotted picking up coffee and snacks but hilariously appeared to fumble the tray of iced drinks. Photos of the near-mishap quickly circulated on Twitter, with users describing the pics as the perfect summary of 2020. “I was really sad about NYE being cancelled but the Ben Affleck Dunkin’ Donuts memes are nursing my spirit back to health,” one user hilariously wrote.

The youngster rocked sweats while walking their dog.

When Ben isn’t out walking with his kids, he’s usually accompanied by his girlfriend Ana de Armas, 32, who has been spending plenty of bonding time with the A-list actor’s children. “Ana has spent time with Ben’s kids a couple of times now and she gets along great with them,” one source recently dished to HollywoodLife. “Of course, it’s all still very new but Ana has a really sweet nature about her that most people are drawn to. Ben discussed the idea of introducing their children to Ana with Jen beforehand and she agreed. Jen can see that this relationship means a lot to Ben and that Ana is a positive influence in his life.”