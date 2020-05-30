See Pic
Hollywood Life

Ben Affleck Appears In The Best Of Moods 1 Week After Introducing GF Ana De Armas To His Kids

ben affleck
Los Angeles, CA - New couple Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas look happy while on a coffee run during Coronavirus outbreak. Pictured: Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas BACKGRID USA 18 MARCH 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Happy couple Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas take the dogs out for a morning walk. Ben looked overjoyed during the outing and years younger as he was seen sporting a darker beard. Pictured: Ben Affleck, Ana De Armas BACKGRID USA 25 MAY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: Stoianov / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Brentwood, CA - Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas spend the morning with his kids while walking the dogs. Pictured: Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas, Violet Affleck, Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck, Samuel Garner Affleck, BACKGRID USA 23 MAY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Brentwood, CA - Ben Affleck is spending quality time with his new girlfriend Ana de Armas and the new couple take a romantic stroll through Ben's Brentwood neighborhood despite the looming danger's from Coronavirus. Pictured: Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas BACKGRID USA 23 MARCH 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 16 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Ben Affleck cut a casual figure when he stepped out on Saturday morning to pick up coffee and breakfast amid quarantine in Los Angeles.

Ben Affleck was all smiles as he picked up coffee and breakfast on Saturday, May 30. The 47-year-old cut a casual figure on the sunny Los Angeles morning in a navy blue hockey-themed tee which read, ‘don’t poke the bear’. He paired it with lighter blue Under Armour sweat pants and green sneakers. The multi-hyphenate Hollywood A-lister appeared upbeat as he balanced several iced coffees, snacks from Dunkin’ Donuts and two Amazon packages in his arms.

ben affleck Broadimage/Shutterstock

The early morning breakfast run comes just one week after Ben introduced his kids Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8 to his new girlfriend Ana De Armas, 32! The loved-up couple were spotted out for a walk in Jennifer Garner‘s Brentwood neighborhood with Ben’s three mini-me’s on Saturday, May 23. Although their A-list mom wasn’t along for the stroll, her = golden retriever Birdie joined the group, along with Ben’s german shepherd Hutch. The group of five all wore protective face masks as they enjoyed the sunny 60 degree weather and picturesque tree-lined streets.

The family’s quarantine stroll came one month after sources told HollywoodLife that Ben was waiting for the right time to introduce his kids, especially when it came to approval from his ex-wife. “Ben is very respectful of Jennifer’s wishes when it comes to their kids so any decision to have him meet Ana will be run by her first,” a source told us EXCLUSIVELY. “Right now it’s not even being discussed or planned for because of everything happening with coronavirus. But Ben is very serious about Ana and he will eventually want her to meet his kids,” they also said at the time.

Ben and Ana have been quarantined together since the beginning of the pandemic, and frequently take fresh air breaks, getting out-and-about on the streets of Los Angeles. The pair also escaped California for a quick getaway to Joshua Tree in celebration of her 32nd birthday. The Oscar winner went all out for his Deep Water co-star, decorating a desert home with celebratory balloons and arranging a yummy-looking chocolate cake.