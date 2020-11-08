Iggy Azalea, 30, Twerks In Hot Pink Short Shorts 6 Months After Giving Birth — Watch

Iggy Azalea showed off her amazing post-baby figure while sending a political message about the presidential election by cheekily lip-syncing and dancing in a new TikTok video.

Iggy Azalea, 30, is looking incredible in her latest TikTok video! The new mom shared a little presidential election joy when she shared the post, which showed her rocking a long-sleeved sheer pink top and matching pink short shorts as she lip-synced to a sound clip stating Joe Biden‘s presidential win before it was declared he was elected on Nov. 6. “Repeat after me, Biden is soon to be your daddy, hahahahahaha,” she mouthed in the clip while at one point, even cheekily flipping the camera off before giving it a shocked look.

The blonde beauty’s long locks were straight and down in the video and she was wearing large hoop earrings, pink eyeshadow, pink lipstick, and even pink nails. She flaunted her stunning figure by doing a front twerk dance move and looked as confident as could be.

Just one day before her latest video, Iggy got attention for a different dancing clip that she posted to her Instagram Story. In it, she was wearing a skintight purple maxi dress as she swayed back and forth to music that was playing. She had her hair down like her recent post and added the perfect glowing filter to the clip.

Iggy’s post-baby videos come after she secretly gave birth to her son, Onyx, whom she shares with Playboi Carti, 24. The Australian announced the big news that she was now a mother in a June 10 Instagram post but kept his face away from the spotlight until recently. She revealed his face in two photos she posted on Oct. 24 and he was definitely a cute sight to see!

In the pics, the loving mom is holding the precious tot at two separate times. She’s wearing black outfits in both and is sporting a smile as the dark-haired cutie looks straight into the camera like a natural. She only captioned the post with a baby angel emoji but didn’t need to say anything since the mother and son moments were enough to melt the hearts of her many followers!