Khloe Kardashian, Ariana Grande & More Celebrate As Joe Biden Beats Donald Trump To Win Election — Pics & Video

After Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election and beat Donald Trump, his celebrity supporters like Hailey Baldwin and Ariana Grande congratulated him on social media.

Cue the Miley Cyrus, because there’s a Party in the USA today. Democrat Joe Biden has won the 2020 presidential election, and his celebrity supporters are celebrating, and not just because he’s the guy they backed for almost two years. A Biden win means an end to Donald Trump‘s presidency, too. After the November 3 election results were called for the former vice president, celebrations began immediately, both online and in person.

Celebratory tweets poured in from ecstatic and relieved voters who were anticipating the worst after Trump’s unlikely election win in 2016. Even Hillary Clinton was waiting with fireworks cued for what was supposed to be her historic triumph — and stars like Khloe Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Hailey Baldwin Bieber and Shakira also joined in on the digital celebration. “The voters have spoken, and they have chosen @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris to be our next president and vice president. It’s a history-making ticket, a repudiation of Trump, and a new page for America. Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen. Onward, together,” Hillary posted.

Other celebs have taken to the streets, including Spike Lee who was seen popping champagne on the streets of Brooklyn. A Twitter user captured a video of the actor popping open a bottle and spraying it everywhere while clad in a white protective face mask. Fellow world leaders have also chimed in! Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau congratulated Joe and Kamala on their historic win. “Congratulations, @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. Our two countries are close friends, partners, and allies. We share a relationship that’s unique on the world stage. I’m really looking forward to working together and building on that with you both,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Reese Witherspoon has penned a tribute to our nation’s new Vice President, commenting on how far women have progressed. “Let’s take a moment to recognize how far women have come in this country. Thinking about all those who shattered glass ceilings and paved the way for a woman to * finally * be Vice President of the United States makes me so emotional. And to the young girls of our nation… DREAM BIG. Anything is possible.”

Ariana — who is a Florida native — wrote “CRYING @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris…THANK GOD” along with several white heart emojis. “OMG I want to cry tears of joy!!!! Bravo!!!…Great morning!!!!!!!!!” Khloe shared with her 18 million followers, while Shakira — who was born in Colombia but lives in Miami — also shared enthusiasm on the social media platform. “Celebrating with my children this new phase of unity and healing that begins now with Biden as new president elect,” she wrote, referencing her kids Milan, 7, and Sasha, 5.

Many stars also posted on Instagram, including Lisa Rinna, Vanessa Hudgens and LeBron James. Just before “You’re Fired” began trending on Twitter, Lisa posted an image with Donald Trump’s signature Apprentice statement — no caption required! “OMMMMGGGGGG WE DID ITTTTTTT!!!!!!WHEN BIDEN & KAMALA WINNNNNNNN,” the High School Music actress exclaimed, screaming “Hallelujah” in a short video. For his part, LeBron took a photo of himself shooting a slam dunk with Joe’s face on it, as an opponent (clearly missing the shot) was covered with Donald’s — see the photo here.

Meghan McCain — who’s late father John McCain ran for president in 2008 — also expressed joy on Twitter. “Congratulations Mr. President! ⁦ @JoeBiden – one of the truly decent and moral men I’ve ever had the privilege of knowing. Please lead our nation bravely towards healing and bipartisanship,” she wrote. The new mom included a photo of her and the President-elect from one of his appearances on The View.

Some of Biden’s supporters took to the streets with their glee. The celebrations were reminiscent of what happened the first time Biden was elected to the White House, in 2008 as Barack Obama‘s running mate. Upon hearing that a young, Black Democratic would be the next president after eight years of George W. Bush, supporters danced it out. Streets closed, college classes were canceled, and drinks were flowing. Biden was part of that. And 12 years later, the excitement of preventing Trump to reign for four more years has him right back there.