Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Parties With Mary J. Blige & Nas For 51st Birthday Bash In Turks & Caicos

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs danced the night away on his 51st birthday in Turks & Caicos surrounded by friends and family, including Mary J. Blige, Nas, and more! See videos from the music mogul’s party.

Sean ‘Diddy Combs rang in his 51st birthday on November 4 at a totally tropical destination. The music producer shared a slew of videos to his Instagram Story, featuring Diddy at the center of the celebrations. There was a ton of dancing in the clips that were added to Diddy’s Instagram Story, along with a clip that featured Diddy hugging party attendants as they arrived, which you can see below.

Brotherhood Nas Nore diddy

Diddy was positively beaming as cameras flashed. He wore a silk shirt that was partially unbuttoned along with a dazzling gold chain. Friends and family snapped a ton of pictures and took a lot of video at the event, capturing so much more than just Diddy welcoming friends, collaborators, and family to the evening’s festivities.

When they tell you Nas can’t dance show them this

Another video appeared to show Diddy dancing up a storm with Nas and Mary J. Blige, just two of Diddy’s famous pals who were in attendance. When a certain song came on, Nas, Mary and Diddy got together to break it down for the other party guests. Cameras captured the entire moment from two different angles, one of which you can see above and the other below!

More #Spicy-ness at @diddy birthday

While it’s unclear how many party guests attended Diddy’s birthday bash, the entire group definitely had a grand time on the tropical getaway. But the music mogul had way more than just the party as a means to celebrate. Throughout the day, Diddy received a ton of birthday love, which he re-posted to his Instagram story. One birthday message came from his 13-year-old twin daughtersD’Lila Star and Jessie James.

“Happy birthday Daddy! We love you so so sooo much! Thank you for being a real king and raising us to be true queens! Words aren’t good enough for how much we love and appreciate you…now let’s party LOVE,” the youngsters wrote in the caption of their Instagram post, which featured a sweet throwback photo of Diddy and his girls when they were just toddlers!