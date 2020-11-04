Mady Gosselin, 20, Shares Gorgeous Photo Of Her Halloween Costume With College ‘Roomies’

They celebrated Halloween at home amid the pandemic, but Mady Gosselin and her college roomies still dressed up in cute costumes.

From Kate Plus 8… to college roommates! Mady Gosselin is now 20 years old, and coming into her own as a sophomore college student. After growing up as one of eight siblings — including a twin sister — Mady left home to attend university all by herself. Now a sophomore, the former reality television star has a close group of friends, and is having a blast living with her roommates. They took the cutest roomie photo together on Halloween.

Mady revealed in a November 1 Instagram post that she and her girls celebrated Halloween responsibly. Rather than hitting a rager on campus or going out on the town, she and her girls hung out in their dorm. “did you and your roomies dress up just to stay home or are you (not) normal?” Mady captioned her photo, which showed her and her friends’ costumes. Though it’s unclear what her costume is supposed to be, Mady looked gorgeous in a strapless black dress and a thin choker.

The Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum recently showed off her cute dorm room on Instagram with some cute mirror selfies, captioned: “rare aesthetic: messy sophomore dorm room in a city that rarely sees the sun.” The political activist, who recently urged all of her fans to vote in the 2020 election, spruced up her white walls with a “Destroy The Patriarchy” poster. Amen!

Mady and her twin, Cara Gosselin, recently celebrated their 20th birthday. Their father, Jon Gosselin, didn’t give them a public shoutout on their birthday, but a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he had a good reason. “Jon will always love Cara and Mady and of course texted them a private message on their birthday. Jon has the utmost respect for them and had no plans to post anything publicly,” they said. “It’s important to him that that they know he’s thinking of them on their special day.”