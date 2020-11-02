Towanda & Trina Braxton Reveal Tamar Will ‘Mend In Silence’ After Suicide Attempt: ‘She Needs To Heal’

Ahead of the ‘Braxton Family Values’ premiere, Trina & Towanda Braxton gave an update on their sister, Tamar, following her suicide attempt in July on the HL podcast.

Braxton Family Values launches into their seventh season on Thursday, Nov. 5th, and the drama is fierce within the family, from Trina Braxton‘s upcoming nuptials to the pandemic that separated the family for months starting in March. However, one of the biggest stories fans have been anxious to see play out was Tamar Braxton‘s tragic suicide attempt in July. “We only touch on it just a little bit, just to get the elephant out of the room, and discuss how it affected each of us,” Towanda Braxton explained on the HollywoodLife podcast. “We don’t dive into the deep-seated situation that occurred because we were very sensitive to where Tamar, is mentally and emotionally, and we want to respect her by allowing her to tell her own own truth, her own story.” LISTEN TO THE FULL HOLLYWOODLIFE PODCAST HERE!

Trina added, “Yes, in her own way, because she has to be ready to reveal the ins and outs of how she’s feeling, how she’s coping, how real mental health is and how necessary it is for people to seek help. It does not help her healing process if it’s constantly in her face, and she has to be able to tell it the way she needs to tell her story.“

On July 30th, Tamar took to her Instagram to briefly update fans after the 43-year-old was found unresponsive in a hotel room in LA. “Thank you to each and every individual who has prayed for me, thought of me, sent me their love and has showered me with their support. In this present moment, it is my only responsibility to be real with myself and to be real with the ones who truly love me and care for my healing. I have without fail, shared with you my brightest days, and I know that sharing with you what has been my darkest will be the light for any man or woman who is feeling the same defeat I felt just only a week ago,” she wrote. The singer continued to say that she had become tired of appearing on Braxton Family Values and the direction of her spinoff series, Get Ya Life!

“Growing up, back in the day, it was a bit taboo to talk about mental health and stability of where people are mentally. I think, now, thank God, that we’re at a different age, that we can talk about it freely and not be not walking fear, or feel ashamed about it,” Towanda explained of the conversations surrounding mental health within the Braxton family.

“In this society and the way things has changed with all these social mediums, everybody says, ‘Well, okay, I just got a Pepsi.’ So it just makes it easier to talk about what’s happening in your life, and it makes it easier to reach other people because of these new social mediums. However, with Tamar right now, I think she feels like she wants to mend in silence until she is ready. And right now she’s not,” Trina continued.

Both sisters also reminded listeners on the HollywoodLife podcast to “check on your friends. “Always check on your well friends — the ones who seem seemingly have everything together, the ones who have never had anything wrong. It just seems like every time you see them is everything just seems to be so perfect check on them, especially because a lot of times people put on a facade. Check on your girlfriends, the strong ones,” Trina added.

Braxton Family Values season 7 premieres Thursday, Nov. 5th at 9 PM ET on We TV!

If you or anyone you know are in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.