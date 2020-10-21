Toni Braxton finds out about sister Tamar’s suicide attempt while recording in the studio. In the new ‘Braxton Family Values’ trailer, Toni doesn’t waste any time and leaves the studio to deal with this shocking turn of events.

In the final moments of the Braxton Family Values season 7, Toni Braxton, 53, gets a call that changes everything. When she learns about her little sister Tamar’s suicide attempt, Toni is in the recording studio. She tells her people in the studio that she’s “gotta go” and can’t waste another moment. Toni runs out of the studio while still on the phone.

Toni and Tamar’s mom, Evelyn Braxton, reveals that Toni was the one to call her and tell her that “Tamar was rushed to the hospital because she tried to commit suicide.” Towanda Braxton, 47, admits she was “stunned” by the news. “It just seemed like a dream, a bad dream,” Toni says.

Tamar, 43, was rushed to the hospital on July 16 after being found unresponsive in a hotel room at the Ritz Carlton Residences in Downtown Los Angeles, where she was staying with her now-ex boyfriend, David Adefeso. Tamar broke her silence about her suicide attempt later that month in an Instagram message. “It was only God’s grace and his mercy on my attempt to end my pain and my life that I am here to utilize my voice,” she wrote in her letter.

The 43-year-old singer posted another long message about her mental health in a Sept. 21 Instagram message. She thanked God for “saving” her and vowed to not take this “second chance” for granted. She admitted that she’s been “battling mental health for some time now” and stressed it is “not a joke.”