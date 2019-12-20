Congratulations to the happy couple! Trina Braxton looked positively breathtaking in her Naama & Anat Haute Couture gown when she wed Von Scales in an intimate, family oriented ceremony.

It was a total Braxton family affair on Dec. 15, as Trina Braxton, 45, wed her love Von Scales, 51. All of Trina’s sisters — Toni, Tamar, Traci, and Towanda — her brother, Michael Jr. and mother, Evelyn were all present for Trina’s nuptials and looked so proud in the sweet family photo. The ladies of the family were absolutely beaming as they wrapped their arms around one another and rested their heads together for a photo op. All of the sisters looked stunning in their cocktail dresses, while Evelyn appeared so incredibly proud in her mother-of-the-bride ensemble. But the real star of the night was definitely Trina.

Trina looked like a dream come true in her Naama & Anat Haute Couture, which featured a plunging neckline with sheer fabric, embellished straps and a wistful train. While Trina fashioned some subtle jewelry with her white gown, including a bracelet and drop earrings, she added a flair of her own with a stunning headband that wrapped around her forehead. Trina’s beloved, Von, looked just as equally dapper in his suit designed by Cedric Cobb. The couple shared their first dance together and it was more than clear just how in love they were; they couldn’t take their eyes off of one another.

The happy nuptials come nearly a year after Trina’s ex-husband, Gabe Solis, passed away after quietly battling cancer. Although the couple’s relationship had its share of ups and downs, the news was no less shocking for Trina and her family, as the couple had been married from 2003 until their divorce in 2015. Following the couple’s split, Trina went on to begin a relationship with Von, whom fans were wondering if and when he would ask that four-word question during the sixth season of Braxton Family Values.

Clearly, Von did things in his own time, as the couple announced their engagement months after the episode in question aired. Their wedding at the Windows on Washington in St. Louis looked positively lovely, and fans will have a chance to see the entire ceremony in the next season of Braxton Family Values in 2020.