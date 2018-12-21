Trina Braxton’s Ex-Husband Dead: Gabe Solis Dies At 43 After Secret Cancer Battle

So heartbreaking! Trina Braxton’s ex husband Gabe Solis has died at just 43-years-old after secretly battling cancer. We’ve got details on his sad passing.

This is truly shocking. Gabe Solis — known to Braxton Family Values fans as Trina Braxton‘s former husband — has died at just 43-years-old. He had been battling cancer and had kept the disease a secret to even those close to family according to TMZ, who first reported the news. Trina and Gabe were together quite awhile, marrying in 2003 but divorcing in 2015. He passed at his home in his native Texas, surrounded by family on Dec. 21.

Story developing.