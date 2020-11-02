Rebel Wilson Rocks Fitted Blue Leggings For Workout After Slaying In ‘Warrior Princess’ Costume

It’s nothing but blue skies for Rebel Wilson. After pulling off her best ‘Xena: Warrior Princess’ look, the ‘Pitch Perfect’ star hit the gym while dressed in blue from head to toe.

Yo, listen up, here’s the story, about an Australian actress that lives in a blue world. And all day and all night and everything she sees is just blue. Actually, Eiffel 65’s “Blue” doesn’t really apply to Rebel Wilson, unless she’s working out to their signature hit because she is feeling so not blue. She was looking like the hue on Nov. 1, though. Rebel, 40, was spotted getting an early morning workout while wearing tight blue leggings, a black facemask, and an L.A. Rams long-sleeve shirt. She even wore a hat bearing the Rams’ new logo. It seems that after all the fun on Halloween, it was time to get back to work.

Rebel made Lucy Lawless proud with her Halloween costume. “Just call me RONA (Warrior Princess),” tweeted Rebel. “I destroy ‘rona whenever and wherever I can.” Rebel showed how handy she was with a pair of nunchaku — which is in itself pretty impressive – while showing off the 40 lbs. weight loss. While Rebel didn’t bust out a chakram, she did take a bat to a COVID-19 coronavirus-shaped pinata. Hopefully, they sanitized whatever candy was inside of that pathogen. Y’know, just in case.

A day before she got her Xena on, Rebel was spotted going for a hike through Los Angeles’s Griffith Park. She rocked a set of Athleisure wear, a set of tight black Nike leggings that showed off how trim she’s become since losing weight. She paired the outfit with a Nike tank hlater top and a Nike zip-front jacket. It was almost as if it were the black variation of her blue gym outfit, except this hiking look involved a Dallas Cowboys hat instead of the Rams. Gasp! Is she rooting for two teams? Or did she borrow a hat belonging to boyfriend Jacob Busch?

It’s unclear if Jacob roots for Dallas, but it is clear that he and Rebel are having the time of their lives since falling in love. “Early morning exercise with JB,” Rebel captioned an Oct. 24 mirror selfie with her boyfriend. In the pic, both looked like they were ready to hit the gym or run a half marathon. Jacob wore an olive green top and sweatpants. It was generally a cute moment between Rebel and her billionaire beau.

A week before that mirror selfie, Rebel shared a few pictures from a date night with Jacob. In the Oct. 17 Instagram gallery, Rebel wore a stunning white dress with black lining, one that made her red lipstick pop. It’s a good think Jacob wasn’t wearing any lipstick because it seemed he couldn’t stop himself from kissing her. In the last photo in the gallery, Jacob leaned in and gave her his girlfriend a sweet smooch. As we said, between her new love and hard work at the gym, it’s nothing but blue skies for Rebel.