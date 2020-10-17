Rebel Wilson Gets A Sweet Kiss From BF Jacob Busch While Stunning In White Dress On Date Night

Rebel Wilson took to Instagram to share a set of gorgeous new smiling photos with her hunky new beau Jacob Busch as they posed while standing in a hallway and sharing a cute PDA moment.

Rebel Wilson, 40, continued sharing adorable moments between her and her boyfriend Jacob Busch, 29, on Oct. 16, when she posted a new set of cozy snapshots to Instagram. The blonde beauty was all smiles while wearing a flattering white dress with black lining and black shoes in the eye-catching pics, which took place in a hallway, and her beau looked handsome in a black blazer over a white top, jeans, and brown shoes. In one pic, he could be seen sweetly kissing her cheek as she flashed a grin to the camera.

“I like to now think of @marissamontgomery as my official personal photographer 😝 thanks M you talented girl x,” Rebel captioned the post. It didn’t take long for her fans to compliment the snapshots in the comments section and many of them seemed to love how smitten the couple looked.

“Good to see you so happy ❤️❤️👏,” one fan wrote while another called them “beautiful.” “Stop it, you are both too good looking,” another teased while a third gushed, “These are the cutest pics!”

This isn’t the first time Rebel and Jacob have stunned with incredible photos together. The Australian actress has been openly sharing more posts with the her stud ever since she showed off their first social media photo together on Sept. 24. They went on to make their red carpet debut together as well at Monaco’s Prince Albert’s Planetary Health Gala on the same day.

In addition to enjoying her fun-filled days with her new love, Rebel has been sharing her happiness in her weight loss journey after losing 40 pounds before quarantine earlier this year. Although her regular workout schedule and results are very impressive, Jacob was attracted to Rebel before all of that happened. “He was very attracted to her even before she had lost weight,” a previous source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “He’s always dated curvy girls. He really likes that physical attraction in a woman. Rebel is very much his type of girl all the way around. These two really, really like each other.”