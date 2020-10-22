Rebel Wilson is proud to call America home — but as an Australian, she can’t vote. The actress is calling on her fans to cast their vote in the upcoming Presidential election.

Aussie actress Rebel Wilson may not be able to vote in the November 3 election, but she’s encouraging fans to make their voices heard! The 40-year-old, who made it big in Hollywood after relocating to the US, took to Instagram on October 21 to discuss the importance of voting in the Presidential election. “When I was a little girl, I always knew I wanted to live and work in America,” she began. “I came here a decade ago with one suitcase and a doona (duvet) and a hard working mindset. I’ve met so many amazing and talented Americans whilst I’ve been here and sending love to you guys with the upcoming election #vote.”

Her encouraging words were accompanied by a stunning snap of herself in a figure-hugging black ensemble. She rocked a simple tee and leggings with matching black loafers as she stood beside an American flag. Rebel, who appeared to be on a farm, held one arm up to the flag pole while the other rested on her hips. A pumpkin and a hay bale were also spotted in the frame, beside a small table and chairs set up.

Rebel has been super active on social media, and recently shared a selfie with her hunky boyfriend Jacob Busch. The pair were seen enjoying a beach getaway, and her new man posed shirtless while Rebel rocked a black one-piece swimsuit. It comes just a few weeks after the new couple made their red carpet debut together at Prince Albert’s Planetary Health Gala on Sept. 24. The Pitch Perfect star has since taken to Instagram to share multiple sweet snaps with her beau. The world was first introduced to Jacob when Rebel shared a snap of the pair, along with Hollywood A-listers Helen Mirren and Kate Beckinsale, boarding a private jet en route to Monaco for the gala. She posed with her arm around Jacob, making them Instagram official, and fans couldn’t have been happier to see Rebel clearly loved-up!