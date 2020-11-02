Khloe Kardashian Shuts Down Fan Who’s ‘Convinced’ She’s ‘Pregnant’: ‘My Abs Say Otherwise’

Khloe Kardashian isn’t expecting a sibling for her daughter True Thompson anytime soon, according to the ‘KUWTK’ star’s latest Twitter exchange with a fan.

Khloe Kardashian is not pregnant, which the 36-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star made clear to one hopeful fan. “Idc I’m still convinced @khloekardashian is going to tell us in a couple months that she’s pregnant,” the fan tweeted on Nov. 2. Khloe was quick to shut down the secret pregnancy speculation.

Idc I’m still convinced @khloekardashian is going to tell us in a couple months that she’s pregnant — selena 🦋 | BLM (@_selenaaap) November 2, 2020

“Well my abs say otherwise babe,” Khloe wrote back. However, the fan clarified that she was not commenting on the Good American co-founder’s body! “Girl I’ve always admired you and I think you look amazing. I was just hoping you and I would be pregnant at the same time this / into next year,” the fan explained.

Girl I’ve always admired you and I think you look amazing. I was just hoping you and I would be pregnant at the same time this / into next year 💕 — selena 🦋 | BLM (@_selenaaap) November 2, 2020

However, HollywoodLife did learn that “Khloe would keep it very quiet if she were to be pregnant,” which a source close to the family EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife at the beginning of October. Although Khloe’s not expecting a second child at the moment, the insider told us that she would “like to have another baby sooner rather than later” amid her rumored reconciliation with Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player Tristan Thompson, 29, whom Khloe shares her two-year-old daughter True Thompson with.

Khloe Kardashian showed off her abs in a Halloween post shared on Nov. 2, 2020. (Photo Courtesy of @khloekardashian/Instagram)

Fans even thought Kris Jenner hinted at the possibility of Khloe and Tristan welcoming more children during her Sept. 24 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show! When Ellen DeGeneres asked if the momager is expecting more grandchildren — and noted that “Khloe and Tristan are hanging out a lot” — Kris mysteriously replied, “You never know around here. Like I said, I never count anybody out for the count. You never know what’s going to happen. I guess that’s why we’ve been around for all these seasons [of KUWTK].”

For now, though, it looks like Khloe’s just enjoying her family hangouts with Tristan. The parents most recently dressed up as historical lovers Cleopatra and Mark Antony for Halloween, and their daughter True also wore a matching gold costume. Before the Halloween festivities, the exes flew to French Polynesia to celebrate Kim Kardashian’s 40th birthday with friends and family in October.