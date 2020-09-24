Kris Jenner Hints Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson May Have Another Baby Together

Is ‘KUWTK’ going to end with a baby cliffhanger? Kris Jenner is teasing that allegedly reunited Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson might be trying for a second child.

While Keeping Up With The Kardashians is coming to an end in early 2021 after 20 seasons, Kris Jenner is making sure viewers stick around until the very end, because there might be some baby news being revealed. The 64-year-old Kar-Jenner matriarch appeared on Ellen DeGeneres‘ daytime talk show on Sept. 24 and hinted that daughter Khloe Kardashian, 36, and reportedly on-again partner Tristan Thompson, 29, could be adding to their family, which already includes two-year-old daughter True Thompson.

Kris talked about having a whopping ten grandchildren and was asked if there are going to be any more on the way after quarantine. “I don’t know. Like I keep thinking that’s a lot of grandkids but you never know,” she replied. Ellen then noted how “Khloe and Tristan are hanging out a lot, so maybe more with them,” and Kris seemed to think that was a viable option. “You never know around here. Like I said, I never count anybody out for the count. You never know what’s going to happen. I guess that’s why we’ve been around for all these seasons. 20 seasons,” the momager teased.

Kris admitted on the Apr. 9, 2020 episode of KUWTK that “I really wish Tristan would have worked out,” with Khloe, and that “I want her to live her best life and hope she’ll have another baby one day.” The former couple split in Feb. 2019 after the NBA player fooled around with Kylie Jenner‘s then-BFF Jordyn Woods, 23, at a L.A. house party, which was Tristan’s second public cheating scandal while with Khloe.

After a lot of work and forgiveness on Khloe’s part, the two found themselves lovingly co-parenting True by the time the COVID-19 quarantine hit in March 2020. They spent so much quality time together as a family during lockdown that they’re now allegedly back together as a couple, at least according to Scott Disick, 37. He wrote “@realtristan13 is a lucky man!” next to an Aug. 28 Instagram photo of Khloe in a swimsuit, and now Ellen seeming to confirm it as well. Of course official confirmation will likely be saved for a KUWTK episode, and the show is currently filming.

Khloe has already frozen her eggs and Tristan donated his sperm to make embryos to give True a sibling, even when the couple wasn’t together. During an Apr. 23, 2020 KUWTK episode, he agreed to help give True a biological brother or sister, even though he and Khloe weren’t sure where she and Tristan were headed relationship-wise. “I have no idea what my future holds for Tristan and I, but I really think I will feel a lot better knowing, OK, I have 5 embryos in a freezer if I want to use them I have them there,” Khloe shared. Now that she and Tristan are apparently back together, Koko can expand her family…just in time for the 2021 series finale of KUWTK!