Drew Barrymore Faceplants Into Poop In Her First Comedy Film In 5 Years — Watch Trailer For ‘The Stand-In’

Drew Barrymore is back with her first film since 2015’s ‘Miss You Already.’ Watch her play dual roles in the official trailer for her upcoming movie ‘The Stand-In.’

Drew Barrymore is diving head first into a new comedy feature! The talk show host, 45, stars in the upcoming comedy The Stand-In. In the film, which happens to be the longtime actress’s first comedy feature since 2015’s Miss You Already co-starring Toni Collette, Drew stars as both Candy Black — a diva movie star — and her stand-in! When Candy’s behavior lands her in rehab, the star decides to send her stand-in to the center in her place, leading to a plot for America’s one-time sweetheart to make her stand-in’s job permanent.

The film follows Candy’s stand-in as she maneuvers Hollywood and as Candy tries to refine her star image. Throughout the official trailer, Drew hones in her comedy skills, doing nearly everything from flying head first into a pile of cow dung (twice!), to appearing on talk shows with cameos by Jimmy Fallon, Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest, and more!

The film marks Drew’s return to the big screen since her film Miss You Already. Following the 2015 feature, Drew turned her sights on TV. She starred in the Netflix series Santa Clarita Diet between 2017-2019 alongside Timothy Olyphant. If her Netflix series wasn’t enough, Drew has continued to take over TV, launching her talk show in 2020! But fans are so excited to see the actress make a triumphant return to the movies.

Ever since she was little, Drew has completely charmed audiences. The actress got her start in 1982’s E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial before becoming a sought-after star of romantic comedies like Never Been Kissed, Ever After: A Cinderella Story, and 50 First Dates. Of course, Drew did have some tough years when she was a teenager, but like the character she plays in her upcoming film, she was able to bounce back.

Not only will Drew play dual roles in the film, she’ll also be joined by an all-star cast and crew. The Stand-In also stars Holland Taylor, Ellie Kemper, Andrew Rannells, Michael Zegen, and Michelle Buteau. The film is directed by Jamie Babbit, who’s helmed episodes of Russian Doll, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Girls, and directed the beloved 1999 film But I’m A Cheerleader.

The Stand-In is slated for a December 11, 2020 release.