Beyoncé, 39, Slays In Sexy Sheer Bodysuit & More Stunning Looks For British Vogue Cover — Pics

Beyoncé reaffirmed her status as a true queen. The Black Is King creative, 39, graced the cover of British Vogue‘s December 2020 issue. The entertainer and mother-of-three appeared on three separate covers, each just has high fashion and flawless as the next. On the first cover, Beyoncé fashioned a sheer black bodysuit by Mugler, with dramatic panels running up her legs and torso. She posed by lifting her leg straight into the air, showing off black stiletto heels.

Her voluminous blonde hair cascaded past her shoulders, as Beyoncé fashioned a glittering bracelet and gorgeous earrings as her sole accessories. On another cover, Queen Bey struck a total power pose. She gazed down at the camera, rocking a bold black blazer with structured shoulders and ruffled detailing. The “Formation” singer worked a few more accessories for this cover, featuring a number of rings and layered necklaces. She wore sheer black tights and a pair of heels with simple makeup, save for a smokey eye, and her hair pulled back for this look.

Finally, Beyoncé brightened up her fans’ day with the below final cover. She wore a lime green bodysuit and a sheer matching jacket to go with it. The Grammy-winner, much like her previous cover, layered gorgeous necklaces that added sparkle to the whole look. For this cover, Beyoncé also wore a sheer hat atop her natural hairdo. The entire monochromatic look was exceptional, and Beyoncé pulled it off with total effortlessness.

The singer has had quite the 2020, as she revealed to the outlet in the rare profile. But now, she’s giving herself permission to slow down and use her incredibly far-reaching platform for vital social issues. Over the course of 2020, Beyoncé revealed that she has “absolutely” gone through a complete change. “It would be difficult to experience life in a pandemic and the current social unrest and not be changed,” she confessed. “I have learnt that my voice is clearer when I am still. I truly cherish this time with my family, and my new goal is to slow down and shed stressful things from my life,” she revealed. “Now, I’ve decided to give myself permission to focus on my joy.”

In terms of how she has harnessed her platform for change, Beyoncé shared that it was after the birth of her eight-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, whom she shares with husband of 12 years Jay-Z, that something “cracked open” inside of her. “From that point on, I truly understood my power, and motherhood has been my biggest inspiration,” she shared. “It became my mission to make sure she lived in a world where she feels truly seen and valued.”

Read the full feature in the December issue of British Vogue, available via digital download and on newsstands Friday 6th November.