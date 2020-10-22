Ahead of the launch of Beyonce’s new Ivy Park collection, the singer posed in various sexy looks from the brand.

What better person would there be to model Beyonce’s clothing line than Beyonce herself!? The second collaboration between Bey’s Ivy Park line and Adidas is coming, and ahead of the Oct. 30 launch, the singer posed in various looks — WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE, HERE AND HERE — on Ivy Park’s Instagram. From crop tops to suits to leotards and more, the collection has it all!

In one set of photos, Beyonce looked absolutely incredible in a blue, plunging blazer with nothing underneath. The suit jacket, which was belted across the middle, was paired with matching, flared pants. Another look consisted of a green crop top and tight biker shorts, along with an oversized jacket. There’s even a face mask, which is fitting as the coronavirus continues to affect the world.

Another look featured Beyonce in a light blue bodysuit. She also modeled a yellow fanny pack with that ensemble. There’s also various comfortable crop tops, made of sweatshirt material and paired with both comfortable pants and tight shorts. Bey also rocked a different hairstyle for each outfit, proving that she can really do it all!

Beyonce launched her Ivy Park activewear line back in 2016. At the time, the brand was partnered with TopShop. However, in 2019, Ivy Park re-launched with Adidas for a new collaboration. The first Ivy Park x Adidas collection came out at the beginning of 2020, and this new line is the second ‘drip’ of clothing and accessories.

During the last Ivy Park launch, Beyonce sent samples of the clothing to tons of different celebrities, and the looks were ALL over Instagram. She also had her daughter, Blue Ivy, 8, help her model one of the ensembles while they were out and about together. Talk about good publicity!