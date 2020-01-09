Beyonce Rocks Sheer, Plunging Red Dress & Sneakers While Promoting New Ivy Park Collection

In a new promo pic for her Ivy Park x Adidas collection, Beyonce looked absolutely incredible while wearing a plunging red dress, with her hair in long braids.

We’re just days away from the Adidas x Ivy Park collection dropping on Jan. 18, and Beyonce is looking FIERCE in a new promo pic — WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE — for the brand. In the image, she wears a red, sheer gown, with the iconic Adidas stripes down the sleeves. The gown features a plunging neckline, and Bey paired it with white Adidas sneakers, complete with a black stripe. She also has her hair styled in extremely long braids, with white beads across the middle that boast the words IVY PARK spelled across the center. She’s rocked these braids in several different pics recently, and they’re incredible!

Fans have anxiously been waiting for Beyonce’s collab with Adidas for months now. The collection “combines fashion and storytelling in an unprecedented way,” according to a press release. “This unique relationship champions the values of inclusivity, community and diversity and will take consumers on an unconventional journey starting with this capsule collection for Spring ’20. This partnership respects Beyonce’s ownership of IVY PARK and continues her journey as one of the first black women to be the sole owner of an athleisure brand.”

Beyonce launched the activewear line in 2016, and her partnership with Adidas was revealed in April 2019. The 38-year-old’s foray into fashion makes her a triple threat, as she’s also a singer and actress. Of course, her style has been loved by fans (and critics) for years, so it’s no surprise that she’s created a successful brand like this!

Earlier this week, the singer showed off her incredible style while attending the Golden Globe Awards — where she was a nominee for Best Original Song — with husband, JAY-Z. Bey wore a plunging black dress, which featured giant, dramatic gold sleeves. She wore her hair straight, parted down the middle and cascading down her back, while completing the look with dangling, statement earrings. Stunning!