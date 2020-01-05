Beyonce Slays In Plunging Gown With Dramatic Gold Sleeves At Golden Globes

One of the biggest stars in music has just arrived at the 2020 Golden Globes! Beyonce looked absolutely flawless when she showed up to the event on Jan. 5.

Beyonce attended the 2020 Golden Globe Awards as a nominee on Jan. 5, and she completely ruled the night when she snuck inside with her husband, JAY-Z. Bey skipped the red carpet, but all eyes were on her as she arrived to the event in a skintight black gown, which showed off her amazing figure to perfection. The dress featured puffy gold sleeves, and Beyonce completed the look with her hair sleek and straight, cascading down her back. The neckline of the ensemble was low-cut, adding an extra layer of sexiness to the look, and Bey totally pulled it off.

The Globes are certainly a big night for Bey, who’s up for the Best Original Song award for her work on “Spirit” from The Lion King with Timothy McKenzie and Ilya Salmanzadeh. It’s definitely some tough competition, though, as they’re up against Taylor Swift and Andrew Lloyd Weber (“Beautiful Ghosts” from Cats), Elton John and Bernie Taupin (“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” from Rocketman), Kristen Anderson Lopez and Robert Lopez (“Into The Unknown” from Frozen) and Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo (“Stand Up” from Harriet). Beyonce also starred in The Lion King, which was released in the summer of 2019.

This is not the first time that Beyonce has been up for an honor at the Golden Globes! In 2006, she scored a Best Original Song nomination for “Listen” from Dreamgirls, and in 2008, she was up for the same honor for “Once In A Lifetime” from Cadillac Records. She also scored a Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy nomination in 2006 for her role in Dreamgirls. However, Bey has never won a Globe, so this could very well be her year!

“Spirit” has also landed Beyonce on the shortlist for an Oscar nomination — the full list of nominees will be revealed on Monday, Jan. 13. The singer has never been nominated for an Academy Award before, so this will be another incredible accomplishment if it happens. It looks like the beginning of 2020 is shaping up to be pretty epic for Bey!