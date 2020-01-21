Beyonce Rocks A Gold Adidas Grill In New Ivy Park Pic & Thanks Fans For Buying New Collection

As Beyonce’s Ivy Park collection for Adidas continues to garner massive sales, the singer took a moment to thank her fans for their support on Jan. 20. The singer shared a bada** photo of her sporting a three-stripe gold grill, and it’s a must-see!

Beyonce is so cool. — Seriously, have you ever taken the time to just process that? The Grammy-winning singer, 38, shared a new closeup photo [SEEN HERE] of her glowing complexion on Monday night, and revealed some new mouth jewelry. Bey donned a gold Adidas grill on her left front tooth in honor of her debut Ivy Park collection with the brand. She also took the time to thank her loyal “Bey Hive” for all their support.

“I want to say a huge thank you to all of the incredible human beings who stood in those long lines in the snow and rain,” the mother of three wrote in the caption of her post. “All the beautiful people who waited in the waiting room online. All of the friends and family who took the time to film videos and dress up in the unboxing. I am humbled, grateful and proud. Y’all look so good in your IVY PARK,” she said, concluding with, “I love you deep. B.”

Bey also shared a fun clip of her modeling various looks from the new collection as “My Adidas” by Run DMC played in the background. The video showed her dancing and laughing in the maroon, white and orange pieces including, bodysuits, coats, pants, shorts, tops, pull-overs, sweaters. She whipped her blonde crimped hair back and forth as she stomped around in white Adidas sneakers and Ivy Park sock stilettos.

The new Ivy Park x Adidas collection is just “drop 1” of what’s presumed as many to come. Bey already gifted a slew of her A-list friends portable trunk closets full of the new items. So far, Hailey Baldwin, Kelly Rowland, Laverne Cox, Cardi B, Zendaya, Reese Witherspoon, Yara Shahidi, Rita Ora, Janelle Monae, Missy Elliot, and Ellen DeGeneres have either been spotted out sporting the collection or have posted it on social media.