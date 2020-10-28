5 Things
Hollywood Life

Justin Hensley: 5 Things To Know About Jen Harley’s New BF Who She Debuted On Instagram

jen
MEGA
*EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA - Ronnie Ortiz Margo and Jen Harley are back together after their latest domestic dispute and it seems that things between the couple may be better than ever. The Jersey Shore alum and his baby mama spent time together in Florida for Jen’s birthday days after their latest domestic dispute and Jen is now seen with what looks to be a shiny new diamond on her ring finger. The couple were reportedly at Michael “ The Situation’’ Sorrentino’s wedding together with Ronnie serving as best man and maybe all that nuptial joy spread over to Ronnie and Jen. The couple were spotted on a day out while Jen was getting veneers that may have been gifted to her by Ronnie. The couple is pictured visiting a pharmacy and later getting a healthy drink at Jamba Juice. By all accounts it looks as if they are making a serious effort to work out their issues together. The couple have a seven month old daughter, Ariana Sky Magro together.Pictured: Ronnie Ortiz Margo, Jen HarleyBACKGRID USA 8 NOVEMBER 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley celebrate the launch of Verge CBD - Los Angeles. 03 Oct 2019 Pictured: Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jen Harley. Photo credit: Jen Lowery / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA519749_017.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley celebrate the launch of Verge CBD - Los Angeles. 03 Oct 2019 Pictured: Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jen Harley. Photo credit: Jen Lowery / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA519749_037.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Beverly Hills, CA - Jersey Shoer's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has lunch with his EX girl Jen Harley while out in Beverly Hills. Pictured: Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jen Harley BACKGRID USA 3 OCTOBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: TheHollywoodFix.com / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Jen Harley has debuted her new relationship, the same day her ‘Jersey Shore’ star ex Ronnie Ortiz-Magro went public with his new girlfriend.

Jen Harley has a new man in her life! The businesswoman, who previously dated Jersery Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, has debuted her relationship with Justin Hensley following years of drama with her ex. The mom-of-one took to Instagram on October 28 during her 33rd birthday trip to Miami, and surprised fans by revealing her new boyfriend, who was identified by E!, on the same day Ronnie made things Instagram official with his new girlfriend, Saffire Matos. Here’s five things to know about Justin.

1. Fans first met Justin on Jen’s IG Story. The businessman was seen partying on a luxury boat in celebration of Jen’s 33rd birthday. She shared a romantic snap of him picking her up in front of a gorgeous sunset backdrop, accompanied by the caption, “Obsessed with you.” Jen later posted a boomerang of the pair sitting on a swing while Justin playfully slapped her behind. “Birthday spanks,” she wrote.

2. The couple also partied at a Miami club. Jen hit up adult entertainment venue, the Booby Trap Doral in Miami and thanked her “babe” for splashing out on a bottle of Don Julio 1942 tequila on October 26.

3. Justin posted a subtle message which fans believe is about Jen. Her Miami-based beau took to his IG story, writing a coy message which is seemingly about his new relationship with Jen.  “And suddenly you just know it’s time to start something new and trust the magic of beginnings,” he wrote.

4. Justin owns the agency Rockstar Models. He books models for all kinds of gigs as part of his Rockstar Models agency, and also appears to run a concierge and events-based business called The Rockstar Lifestyle.

5. Their couple debut came at a very interesting time. Just one day before Jen shared the first snap of her new beau, her reality TV star ex posted the first pic with his new lady. In the snap he picked her up and kissed her on a boat while on vacation. Sound familiar? The photo concept was almost exactly the same as Jen and Justin’s — very interesting timing!