Justin Hensley: 5 Things To Know About Jen Harley’s New BF Who She Debuted On Instagram

Jen Harley has debuted her new relationship, the same day her ‘Jersey Shore’ star ex Ronnie Ortiz-Magro went public with his new girlfriend.

Jen Harley has a new man in her life! The businesswoman, who previously dated Jersery Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, has debuted her relationship with Justin Hensley following years of drama with her ex. The mom-of-one took to Instagram on October 28 during her 33rd birthday trip to Miami, and surprised fans by revealing her new boyfriend, who was identified by E!, on the same day Ronnie made things Instagram official with his new girlfriend, Saffire Matos. Here’s five things to know about Justin.

1. Fans first met Justin on Jen’s IG Story. The businessman was seen partying on a luxury boat in celebration of Jen’s 33rd birthday. She shared a romantic snap of him picking her up in front of a gorgeous sunset backdrop, accompanied by the caption, “Obsessed with you.” Jen later posted a boomerang of the pair sitting on a swing while Justin playfully slapped her behind. “Birthday spanks,” she wrote.

2. The couple also partied at a Miami club. Jen hit up adult entertainment venue, the Booby Trap Doral in Miami and thanked her “babe” for splashing out on a bottle of Don Julio 1942 tequila on October 26.

3. Justin posted a subtle message which fans believe is about Jen. Her Miami-based beau took to his IG story, writing a coy message which is seemingly about his new relationship with Jen. “And suddenly you just know it’s time to start something new and trust the magic of beginnings,” he wrote.

4. Justin owns the agency Rockstar Models. He books models for all kinds of gigs as part of his Rockstar Models agency, and also appears to run a concierge and events-based business called The Rockstar Lifestyle.

5. Their couple debut came at a very interesting time. Just one day before Jen shared the first snap of her new beau, her reality TV star ex posted the first pic with his new lady. In the snap he picked her up and kissed her on a boat while on vacation. Sound familiar? The photo concept was almost exactly the same as Jen and Justin’s — very interesting timing!